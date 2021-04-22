The Bijou Star Files: Meek Mill Hooked His Nana All The Way Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 22, 2021:

Meek Mill Purchases His Grandmother A New Home (Video)

The Philly native shared recently on Instagram how he surprised his paternal grandmother with a new home! Read More

LEBRON JAMES UNDER FIRE FOR ‘YOU’RE NEXT’ POST… ‘Disgraceful & Dangerous’

LeBron is explaining his decision to delete the controversial tweet … saying his message was “being used to create more hate.” Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S BROTHER ‘NOT OFFENDED’ BY RAIDERS ‘I CAN BREATHE’ POST

Philonise issued a statement reinforcing the family’s position regarding the Raiders’ statement. Read More

MARSHON LATTIMORE GUN ARREST VIDEO… Cops Warned NFL Star ‘You’re Gonna Shoot Your Dick Off’

A cop was so concerned for Marshon Lattimore after finding a gun near his groin during a police stop last month that he straight-up warned the NFL star, “You’re gonna shoot your dick off.” Read More

PRETTY RICKY’S BABY BLUE TRIED TO GRAB GUN DURING ROBBERY …Bullet Hit Lung, Still in ICU

Baby Blue was trying to protect his cousin when he got shot during a robbery attempt, and the bullet pierced his lung and sent him to the ICU … this according to his brother and fellow Pretty Ricky member, Spectacular Smith. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Slays On The Cover Of ‘Variety’ As She Reflects On Being An EGOT Winner & The 30th Anniversary Of Her Oscar Win

Covering the latest issue of ‘Variety’ magazine, Whoopi Goldberg reflected on being the only Black female EGOT winner and the 30th anniversary of her landmark Oscar win in 1991. Read More

Alexis Ohanian Says He Has No Problem Being Known As Serena Williams’ Husband—“I’ll Be A Self-Made Billionaire One Day”

Replying to a user on Twitter, Alexis Ohanian made it very clear that he has absolutely no issues with solely being known as the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams. Read More

CARDI B LOOKING TO START OWN GLAM LINE??? Gimme ‘Bardi Beauty’!!!

Cardi B seems to be looking to break into the beauty biz — and it looks like she wants to keep her B-branding at the forefront of her new venture. Read More

Yung Miami Explains Why She Doesn’t Like It When Fans Call Her By Her Government Name (Video)

Many fans have become accustomed to calling Yung Miami by her government name, opposed to her stage name. She previously mentioned that she doesn’t like it, but now she’s offering up an explanation as to why. Read More

Derek Chauvin Transferred To Minnesota Correctional Facility & His Latest Mugshot Released Following The Announcement Of His Guilty Verdict

Derek Chauvin has officially been transferred to a Minnesota Correctional Facility and his latest mugshot was released as he awaits sentencing. Read More

H&M Launches Initiative Offering Free Suit Rentals To Males For 24 Hours

Retailer H&M is rolling out a new way to help make a powerful first impression. Read More

Italian Man Accused Of Collecting Over $600,000 From Hospital Employer Despite Not Showing Up To Work For 15 Years

The “king of absentees” has allegedly been cashing a check while skipping work for the last 15 years… Read More

Nicholas Reardon Has Been Formally Identified As The Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Ma’Khia Bryant

The Columbus, Ohio police chief just identified officer Nicholas Reardon as the police officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant less than 24 hours ago. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Ended Relationship With Alex Rodriguez Because She Could Not Fully ‘Trust Him’

Jennifer Lopez reportedly ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez because she could not fully “trust” him. Read More

New Strain Of COVID-19 Identified By Texas A&M Researchers

Researchers at Texas A&M University have discovered a new COVID-19 variant that is resistant to coronavirus antibodies. Read More

Beyoncé Teams Up With Jewelry Designer Lorraine Schwartz To Give Away Prestigious Scholarship To Jewelry Makers

Beyoncé and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz has awarded three Black jewelers with a scholarship to further their careers. Read More

Archaeologists Locate The Home Site Of Harriet Tubman’s Father

Archaeologists in Maryland have unearthed the remains of a home belonging to Harriet Tubman’s father. Read More

Newly Opened Breonna Taylor Exhibit Looks To Celebrate Her Life

A new exhibit in Louisville is celebrating the life of the late Breonna Taylor. Read More

DC Young Fly Joins Cast of ‘House Party’ Remake

Wild ‘N Out star DC Young Fly has joined the cast of the 1990 film House Party, which will be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company. Read More

LeVar Burton Will Join Jeopardy! As A Guest Host

After a social media call to action to make LeVar Burton the host of “Jeopardy!,” the actor is making his way to the game show’s podium. Read More

Los Angeles Mayor Proposes Anti-Poverty Program That Would Give Cash To Residents

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed an anti-poverty program that would give $1,000 in cash to thousands of residents in the coming months. Read More

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Had Three ‘Weed Drinks’ Before Having To Rush Her Wife To The Hospital

Ellen DeGeneres said she drank three “weed drinks” before she had to rush her wife, Portia de Rossi, to the hospital. Read More

Netflix Vows To Spend $17B On Content In 2021

Netflix has announced they will spend $17 billion in cash on content this year, which is on par with what the streaming service spent in 2020. Read More

Diddy Reportedly Paying For Black Rob’s Funeral

Diddy is reportedly going to pay for Black Rob‘s funeral. Read More

Instagram Announces New Feature Aimed To Protect Users From Abusive DMs

This morning, Instagram announced its new features aimed at protecting its users from seeing abusive DMs while also preventing blocked users from contacting you from a new account. Read More

US reaches 200 million vaccinations but thousands of appointments go unfilled

As the U.S. vaccination effort reaches the milestone of 200 million shots in arms, President Biden is now pushing more Americans to get vaccinated amid mounting concern about the number of unfilled appointments across the country. Read More

