CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nas, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz Pay Tribute to DMX [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The alpha and the omega, Ruff Ryders.

As Earl Simmons the rapper known to world as DMX was laid to rest this weekend the original Ruff Ryders mounted up to say goodbye to the man that was more than just a rapper to them but more a brother.

Rappers Nas, Eve, Drag-on, Jadakiss, Styles P and Swizz Beatz gave a short history lesson of what DMX brought to Hip Hop as well as the great loss they feel today as they officially say goodbye. Swizz Beatz didn’t sound too pleased about things that have went on in the passing DMX .  Swizz Beatz in an emotional speech said that he just wished that all of these people showed up for DMX when he was here, that’s when he needed people the most, Swizz say’s don’t show up for my sh@t if you wasn’t their for him when he was here then Swizz Beatz led everyone in the Ruff Ryders Anthem.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

dmx , Drag On , Eve , Funeral , jadakiss , NAS , ruff ryders , Styles P , swizz beatz

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
Daniel Kaluuya Hilariously Wins Oscar for Judas and…
 2 hours ago
04.26.21
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX
DMX Friend Jungle Crashes The Funeral…Disrespectful [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
04.26.21
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX
Nas, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz Pay Tribute…
 4 hours ago
04.26.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 24, 2021
DMX Children Paid Tribute To Their Iconic Father…
 4 hours ago
04.26.21
Exclusives
Close