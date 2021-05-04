CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre In Bed With a Man

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

World Class Wreckin' Cru

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Death Row producer Kurt Kobain (not to be mistaken for deceased icon Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana) in a recent appearance on “The Art of Dialouge”, claims that the curious minds of Tupac and Suge Knight wanted to know if the gay rumors that were going around at the time about Dr. Dre were true. Kobain claimed that Dre’s ex-main lady, protégé’, mother of his child and alleged punching bag, singer Michel’le gave them affirmation of the rumors being true by saying that she had caught him in bed with another man named Marc.

However Michel’le response to Kurt Kobain allegedly hearing this kind of conversation coming from her mouth…♫Now I say I trust you, But I want you to know, I’m not a sucker; Chill out-your nose is growing, Pinocchio, All right, baby, no more lies ♫

Michel’le may have been beaten by Dre but she is not about to beat Dre with a lie.  Michel’le was shocked to hear Kurt Kobain’s story and says that never happened. In fact, she’s unsure why anyone would make something like that up. She says her and Tupac discussed many things, but Dre’s sexuality was not one of them.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Death Row , dr. dre , gay rumors , Kurt Kobain , michelle

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 1 hour ago
05.04.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 2 hours ago
05.04.21
McDonald´s Logo
McDonald’s is Giving Away a FREE Caramel Brownie…
 3 hours ago
05.04.21
World Class Wreckin' Cru
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 5 hours ago
05.04.21
Exclusives
Close