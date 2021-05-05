LOCAL NEWS: Regal Cinemas Announce When Its Northeast Ohio Locations Will Reopen in May!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Regal Cinemas is once again going to be open for business after closing for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Northeast Ohio region, the popular chain is slowly having its area establishments get up and running in time for the summer blockbuster season.

Two of the movie theater chain’s Cleveland area locations – Regal Willoughby Commons (36655 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH) and Regal Crocker Park (30147 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH) – are opening back up on Friday, May 7.

It will be the first time they are back in business for moviegoers after more than a year.

Among the films that will be available for audiences includes “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Look for A Quiet Place Part II,” “F9,” and “In the Heights” to play at the locations soon.

Other Regal Northeast Ohio locations will be opening back up soon.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The company has released a full list of reopening dates for it’s theaters in the area, which can be found below:

May 14: Regal Boulevard Center (24 Boulevard Centre, Niles, OH)

Regal Hudson Cinema (5339 Darrow Rd, Hudson, OH)

Regal Medina (200 W Reagan Pkwy, Medina, OH)

Regal Cobblestone Square (5500 Cobblestone Rd, Elyria, OH)

Regal Massillon (175 Cherry Rd NW, Massillon, OH) May 21:

Regal Great Northern Mall (450 Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted, OH)

Regal Interstate Park (1089 Interstate Pkwy, Akron, OH)

Regal Montrose Movies (4020 Medina Rd, Akron, OH)

Regal Cinema South (7420 South Ave, Youngstown, OH)

Regal Independence (1210 Independence Ave, Akron, OH)

Regal Middleburg Town Square (18348 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH)

Regal Richmond Town Square (631 Richmond Rd, Richmond Heights, OH) Face masks and facial coverings “will be required” inside the theaters with the exception of eating and drinking. Are you excited of Regal Cinemas reopening this month?

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Education Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of AaronP/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images