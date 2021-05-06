Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery

Drake definitely loves his mama, and in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend, the rapper is spreading that love by putting a little something special in select orders from Uber Eats.
If you’re in Canada and use the popular meal delivery app, you can score a set of candles from his Better World Fragrance House candle line.
Drake unveiled the candle brand last year, and he did it in a major way. The rapper gifted candles – complete with a personal messages – to athletes and stars, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.
Check out a list of participating restaurants below:
Toronto
- Shoushin
- Sushi Masaki Saito
- Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)
- Sotto Sotto Ristorante
- Pai
- Byblos
- Mamakas Taverna
- Bar Koukla
- Cactus Club Cafe
Vancouver
- Anh and Chi
- Medina Cafe
- West Oak
- The Greek by Anatoli
- The Greek Gastown
- MeeT in Gastown
- Vij’s
A Better World gave the listen restaurants a limited amount of scented candles. The giveaway begins May 7-9 and is available to customers who order $50 or more worth of food.
Candles are limited to one per patron.
