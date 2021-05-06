CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery

May 7-9 Be Sure to Check Your Order Very Carefully.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Drake I'm Upset video

Source: OVO / OVO

Drake definitely loves his mama, and in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend, the rapper is spreading that love by putting a little something special in select orders from Uber Eats.

If you’re in Canada and use the popular meal delivery app, you can score a set of candles from his Better World Fragrance House candle line.

Drake unveiled the candle brand last year, and he did it in a major way. The rapper gifted candles – complete with a personal messages – to athletes and stars, including Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Kehlani.

RELATED: WAS DRAKE RESPONSIBLE FOR ENDING SINGER NAOMI SHARON’S ENGAGEMENT?

RELATED: DRAKE PUTS BIG MONEY UP FOR RAP BATTLE

Check out a list of participating restaurants below:

Toronto

  • Shoushin
  • Sushi Masaki Saito
  • Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)
  • Sotto Sotto Ristorante
  • Pai
  • Byblos
  • Mamakas Taverna
  • Bar Koukla
  • Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

  • Anh and Chi
  • Medina Cafe
  • West Oak
  • The Greek by Anatoli
  • The Greek Gastown
  • MeeT in Gastown
  • Vij’s

 

A Better World gave the listen restaurants a limited amount of scented candles. The giveaway begins May 7-9 and is available to customers who order $50 or more worth of food.

Candles are limited to one per patron.

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland
Saving Our Daughters
9 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

drake , mother's day , uber eats

Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
In Spite Of It All LHH’s Safaree and…
 2 hours ago
05.06.21
March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Did You Know There Is Battle On How…
 3 hours ago
05.06.21
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us…
 5 hours ago
05.06.21
Zuri Hall Gives Us The Scoop On Her…
 6 hours ago
05.06.21
Exclusives
Close