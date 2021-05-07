LOCAL NEWS: Dennis Kucinich a Frontrunner in Poll on 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Election

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is an early leader in a recent poll for the Cleveland mayoral election and that includes those who have either yet to announce a candidacy or have decided not to run along with who are running for office in the city.

So far, the winner of the poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University is former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The university’s community research institute conducted the poll of 421 Cleveland residents by phone from March 15 to April 29. Of those, 48 percent were unsure about their choice for mayor. Those who made a choice preferred Kucinich at 17.8 percent. He was followed by Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones at 13.3 percent, former councilman Zach Reed at 8.8 percent and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelly at 5.9 percent.

This comes as Kucinich as yet to announcement his run for a seat he once held from 1977 to ’79. It was during his first stint as mayor when Cleveland went into default.

Kucinich has since gone into a more successful run as a U.S. Representative in Ohio.

He also leads “with highest familiarity at 78 percent, according to the poll.”

As for the current candidates who have announced their run for mayor, many need to improve on their awareness of themselves in order for residents to get to know them better.

The current race will not include incumbent Mayor Frank G. Jackson, who had announced on May 6 that he will not seek re-election.

