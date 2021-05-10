Before SWV’s Coko Took The Verzuz Stage A Woman Was Shot Outside Her Hotel

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The epic battle of Xscape vs. SWV went down on Saturday in Atlanta streaming live from The Verzuz Mother’s Day Edition stage. During the show their came a point when SWV members were encouraging the Queen of the 90’s sopranos to sing, when the very noticeably uncomfortable Coko tore up SWV’s rendition of Patti LaBelle’s ‘If Only You Knew’ without rehearsing her lines 1000 times. The other sisters with voices cheered Coko on, then let the crowd know that they had to beg Coko to sing and that she wasn’t feeling very well. They ladies took an intermission had a wardrobe change then was greeted with Mother’s Day gifts from their children before they proceeded to bounce butts and take names for the rest of the show.

So what was wrong with Coko for the first half?

While some artist like to get themselves together before a show, by warming up and drinking some tea with honey, Coko of SWV was being horrified from the sight and hearing of a woman getting shot outside her hotel window. Coko took to her Instagram to speak her horrifying truth about what had happened right before she hit the Verzuz stage and giving credit to her sing baby her ‘Sunshine’ for SWV fans even getting to see yet alone hear her Saturday night.

Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window. To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!! Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack!😱 Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael@ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all.

Praise God that Coko nor anyone in her family was physically hurt.

Take a look at Coko’s full post of what happened Saturday night before Verzuz below.

