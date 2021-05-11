The Bijou Star Files: Did Porsha Williams Violate ‘The Girl Code’ ??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 11, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

He Put a Ring On It: Simon Guobadia Confirms He Proposed to Porsha Williams [Photos]

After being photographed getting cozy with friend of the show, Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon, ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘ star Porsha Williams took to Instagram to confirm that she is, in fact, in a new relationship. After she shocked the world with news she’s with her former friend Falymm Guobadia’s freshly-ex-husband Simon, he went and confirmed that he actually has already proposed. Read More

Cleveland City Council to ask Justice Department to reopen the Tamir Rice investigation

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and House members Tim Ryan, Joyce Beatty and Marcy Kaptur have also asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to reopen the investigation. Read More

VICTOR WILLIS TO THE WEEKND YOUNG MAN, YOU REEK OF HYPOCRISY… Give Grammys a Break!!!

Now here’s a surprise … Village People founder, Victor Willis, is ripping The Weeknd — even though they both have beef with the Grammys, Victor thinks Abel’s being a total hypocrite. Read More

BEN AND JEN HANGIN’ OUT IN MONTANA TOGETHER!!!

J Lo and Ben Affleck may have crossed the friendzone, because we found out they were hanging out together this past weekend. Read More

Army Trainee Hijacks School Bus Full Of Children–Released The Kids After Getting ‘Frustrated’ With All Their Questions

An armed U.S. Army trainee out of Fort Jackson is in custody after hijacking a school bus from an elementary school nearby that had 18 children on board, authorities said. Read More

The U.S. Mint Is Honoring Maya Angelou By Featuring Her Face On Quarters

The United States Mint is launching a new series of quarters honoring 20 trailblazing women, beginning with Maya Angelou and Dr. Sally Ride. Read More

Cole Reportedly Set To Sign A Deal To Play Basketball In Rwanda

J.Cole is a Grammy award-winning rapper, but he has never abandoned his dreams of playing professional basketball. Read More

NBC Cut Ties With Golden Globes, Plus Tom Cruise Returns Awards Amid HFPA Controversy

Following concerns about diversity and lack of representation within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC has decided to cut ties with the HFPA’s Golden Globes and will not broadcast its 2022 ceremony. Read More

ICE Says It Will No Longer Hold Women At Detainment Center Where Migrant Women Were Allegedly Given Hysterectomies Without Their Consent

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has transferred women out of the detention center called out for allegedly sterilizing migrant women. Read More

Lizzo Speaks Out To Fans On TikTok: ‘I Don’t Want To Feel This Way Anymore

Lizzo shared an emotional post about struggling with her mental state: “I don’t want to feel this anymore.” Read More

44 Attorneys General Call For Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To End Possible Plans For Under-13 Instagram; Cites Mental Health Effects And Child Sexual Abuse Images

Dozens of attorneys general called for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to drop his plans to create an Instagram for children under the age of 13. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Breaking Family’s Naming Tradition

Actor Michael B. Jordan wants to break his family’s naming tradition once he has children of his own. Read More

Missouri High School Student To Donate His College Savings After Being Offered a Full-Ride Scholarship

Joshua Nelson has been accepted to Southeast Missouri State University on a full-ride scholarship. Now, the Missouri native wants to help another high school senior by donating his college savings. Read More

The Biden Administration Moves to Restore Health Care Protections for Transgender Americans

The Biden administration is working to restore healthcare rights for the transgender community. Read More

Stacey Abrams Says She “Absolutely” Holds The Ambition to Be President One Day

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist, stated in a new interview that she aspires to be President of the United States one day. Read More

Identical Twin Sisters Rake In More Than $24M In College Scholarships, Over 200 Acceptance Offers

Identical Black twin sisters set to graduate at the top of their class have raked in more than $24 million in college scholarships and have over 200 offers from schools. Read More

A Man Who’s Suspected Of Murder Is Now On The Run With A Bengal Tiger, Police Said

A man has been charged with felony evading arrest after he escaped from police while housing a Bengal tiger in his yard. Read More

Niecy Nash Says She Would Love to Star in ‘P-Valley’

Niecy Nash is booked and busy, but she’s interested in adding one particular role to her roster, a role on Starz’s ‘P-Valley,’ Read More

Internal Investigation Determines Police Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Home [Photo]

Investigators who conducted an internal probe into the death of Breonna Taylor have determined that the three Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers involved should not have fired any shots into her apartment. Read More

Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortage Could Extend Into 2022

Sony Group Corp. warned a group of analysts the PlayStation 5 will remain in short supply through 2022, suggesting the company will be constrained in its ability to boost sales targets for its latest games console. Read More

Nicki Minaj Teases Something for Friday [Photos]

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram with an announcement of sorts. Read More

Teairra Mari Will Allegedly Appear On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Teairra Mari will allegedly be on the upcoming season of Wetv’s Marriage Boot Camp. It seems that songstress Teairra Mari, 33, will be making her way back to reality TV soon as she allegedly joins the new cast of Marriage Boot Camp for season 18. Read More

Posthumous DMX Album Announced, Will Be Available May 28th

Recently-departed rapper DMX will grace his fans with a posthumous, collaborative album with Swizz Beatz. Read More

Dave Chappelle Alleges Idris Elba Sold Him Drugs: I Used To Buy Weed From Him

Dave Chappelle is putting Idris Elba‘s alleged past on blast! Read More

Lamar Odom’s Ex Sabrina Parr Says Daughter, 9, Was Found Alone Walking With A Suitcase At Night While She Was Out Of Town

Lamar Odom’s ex-fiancée, Sabrina Parr is having a rather stressful Mother’s Day weekend. The 34-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram Saturday (May 8) to share a disturbing incident that took place over the weekend involving her nine-year-old daughter. Read More

The IRS may have a big chunk of your money from 4 years ago. You have 1 week to collect.

The IRS is sitting on about $1.3 billion in uncollected tax refunds from 2017, and Americans who don’t act within the next week will lose it for good. Read More

Unemployed Ohioans once again will need to prove they’re searching for work to receive benefits

Starting the week of May 23, out-of-work Ohioans will need to resume weekly work-search activities as part of future applications for unemployment payments. Read More

What is the difference between ’emergency-use authorization’ and full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccines?

For instance, businesses will be able to legally require employees be vaccinated once the FDA gives its full approval. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: