R&R Hall of Fame 2021: Jay-Z & LL In, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Kahn Out

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had a hefty list of nominated bangers for their class of 2021 induction, but in the words of Jay-Z everybody can’t shine at the same time. The one’s that make the cut is always a no brainer, however, the rub is always the snub of the one’s that didn’t make the cut. Who should have gotten in first ‘the chicken or the egg’.

Congratulations are in order as The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed the 13 inductees in class of 2021, welcoming new royalty featuring “the most diverse list of inductees” within the class of 2021 with Tina Turner, The Jigga Man- JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and legendary singer/song writer Carole King just to name a few, making the cut also this is the first year in the Rock Hall’s 36 year history that three female acts will be inducted in the performers category at the same time.

However not making the cut is R&B fans favorites Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place October 30, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, broadcasting live on HBO and streaming on HBO Max at a later date.

What do you think about this years Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class? Do you agree with the who’s in and who has to wait? Take a look below then give us your thoughts.

