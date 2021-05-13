Singer Tank Is Fighting Hearing Loss [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are summoning prayer warriors as R&B singer Tank has took to his own social media to announce that he is suffering hearing loss.

45 year old Durrell Babbs best known as the ladies favorite R&B crooner, Tank, shared a video saying that he is almost completely deaf in his right ear and has some loss in his left ear. Tank wanting to be transparent about the things he is going through say’s he is in fact working with doctors about his unknown health condition that came out of no where with no rhyme or reason to why this is happening to him. Although loss of hearing can greatly affect his career he wants his fans to “Please Don’t Go” because he is definitely fighting, he will not give up. Tank also say’s that he will be documenting his journey with the hopes of restoration not only for himself but for his fans, he will keep pushing.

“So, I’m going through something right now and I wanna use my situation to encourage your situation,” he said in the clip. “I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy, can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors and got MRIs and all that good stuff going on.”

Just a coupe of days ago Tank posted a video of the release of his new single “Can’t Let It Show” that is streaming now on all platforms. Such a fitting title when you are in the midst of a fight and the show must go on.

We will be keeping our brother Tank uplifted in our prayers for healing and restoration.

Take a look at the video below

