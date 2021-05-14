Drake’s Video Is Destiny’s ‘God’s Plan’ Revealed [VIDEO]

Destiny James started her college career off at the University of Miami in 2015, then in 2018 Destiny participated in a scene in a Drake video that has now revealed ‘God’s Plan’ for the very soon graduated to be a master at something she holds near to her heart Public Health in Health Behavior.
In 2018 Destiny James was in a scene of Drake’s video ‘God’s Plan’ receiving a check for $50,000, now in 2021 Destiny’s, destiny in God’s Plan has been revealed. Destiny James lost her father in 2016 to stage 4 lung cancer and that is where her passion for public health was born. After maneuvering through many obstacles that acted as fuel to her fire Destiny James took that $50,000 and parlayed it into a master’s degree in Public Health in Health Behavior from the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health the number 1 ranked public school for public health in the country.
Congratulations Destiny James for being our burning bush of 2021.
Take a look at the post and the video that accomplished God’s Plan for Destiny James below.