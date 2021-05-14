Drake’s Video Is Destiny’s ‘God’s Plan’ Revealed [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Destiny James started her college career off at the University of Miami in 2015, then in 2018 Destiny participated in a scene in a Drake video that has now revealed ‘God’s Plan’ for the very soon graduated to be a master at something she holds near to her heart Public Health in Health Behavior.

In 2018 Destiny James was in a scene of Drake’s video ‘God’s Plan’ receiving a check for $50,000, now in 2021 Destiny’s, destiny in God’s Plan has been revealed. Destiny James lost her father in 2016 to stage 4 lung cancer and that is where her passion for public health was born. After maneuvering through many obstacles that acted as fuel to her fire Destiny James took that $50,000 and parlayed it into a master’s degree in Public Health in Health Behavior from the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health the number 1 ranked public school for public health in the country.

Congratulations Destiny James for being our burning bush of 2021.

Take a look at the post and the video that accomplished God’s Plan for Destiny James below.

