Hot Boy Summer: Twitter Goes Wild Over Jidenna’s New Look

Jidenna got the Twitter fingers moving after sharing a photo online

Summer is right around the corner, and Jidenna is setting the tone for what may be a very active few months after a year of quarantine mandates. The 36-year-old artist saw his recently posted pics rack up thousands of likes on Twitter this week, as his bold new look was met with adoration on social media.

“I don’t know where the stars is at but I know where I’m at,” he wrote on May 18. As poetic as the caption was intended to be, it was definitely the photos that garnered the most attention – and comments.

With the post came plenty of commenters shooting their shot at Jidenna, check out the thirsty reaction below.

As far as relationships go, the singer has offered insight into what he looks for in a partner. In a 2019 tweet, Jidenna said love and honesty are key factors for him, and said he’s still searching for his queen.

“I believe in monogamy.” He tweeted. “I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey…

[caption id="attachment_4119897" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Is all truly fair in love and war? Is a person forever off-limits if you're friends with someone they dated? Porsha Williams made waves this week after she revealed that she was madly in love (and engaged) to Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. || RELATED: Did Porsha Williams Violate 'The Girl Code' ?? || || RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement Simon Guobadia || “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Despite the controversy, she's hardly the first to move on with a friend's old flame. Today we're looking at a few famous figures who hooked up with someone, despite being cool with their ex.

