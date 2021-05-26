Simone Biles Makes History In Run For Tokyo But The Judges Low Balled Her

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio’s own Simone Biles took the gymnastics world by storm by becoming America’s most decorated gymnast as well as the worlds 3rd with a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

After a brief time off Simone Biles is now making a run at the Tokyo Olympics, however her prior greatness is not what’s making news, it’s the historic feet that she accomplished now that was so unheard of that she is actually getting points off because no one has ever done it and they probably don’t think any other female ever will.

On Saturday, Simone Biles executed a new one considered so dangerous that no other women even attempt it. Her latest signature skill is called a Yurchenko double pike. Simone Biles attempted it in competition for the first time on Saturday night at the U.S. Classic, her first competition in 18 months, she is the first female to ever complete it in competition. However Simone Biles major historic evidently threw judges for a loop with them giving her a 6.6., which, by any measure of everyone watching who wasn’t a judge that night, was far too low, considering the difficulty of the move.

What was up with that?

Word on the street is the Yurchenko double pike has a low starting score, which people think intends to either discourage gymnasts from attempting the dangerous move, or to keep a GOAT like Biles from running away with the gold.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, and also known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan

Take a look at the video of Simone

