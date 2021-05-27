RIP: Singer Behind Milli Vanilli Hits Dead At 66

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The tale of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — best known to fans as the late-’80s/’90s pop group Milli Vanilli — has become the stuff of legend. The pair achieved worldwide fame thanks to their hits “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It On The Rain,” but were quickly the subject of public ridicule after it was discovered that they were not the voices behind their smash songs.

That credit belongs to a few behind the scenes talents, one of which was John Davis, who died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 66 years old.

John Davis’ daughter, Jasmin, revealed her father passed away May 24.

“My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

The truth behind Milli Vanilli’s music scheme came to light after a record skipped during a live performance. By that time, the pair had a top selling album and even won the 1990 Grammy for Best New Artist, an award which was later revoked.

Decades after the music duo faded from the public spotlight, their story still fascinates music fans around the world. Earlier this year, plans to make a movie about Milli Vanilli’s incredible rise and fall made headlines.

Brett Ratner, director of the Rush Hour trilogy and X-Men: The Last Stand, has reportedly signed on to lead the project. Kevin Liles, credited as a co-writer on “Girl You Know It’s True” and surviving Milli Vanilli member Fab Morvan’s longtime manager Kim Marlowe are listed as executive producers. Rob passed in 1998 from a drug overdose.

