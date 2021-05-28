CLOSE
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]

This will make baby number four for the 42-year-old singer.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Usher is about to be a papa for the fourth time. The singer and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, stepped out Thursday night with baby bump on deck. It will be the couple’s second child together and the pair were all smiles as cameras snapped photos.

|| RELATED: Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels ||

|| RELATED: G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome First Child Together [Photo] ||

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, last September. He shares two sons, Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

In late 2020, Usher spoke with Ellen about adjusting to life as the father a newborn daughter, and shared a photo of Sovereign.

“They’re very, very excited about being big brothers,” Usher said when asked how his sons were adjusting to having a sister. “They’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes. But as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again … I’m kind of the apple of her eye right now.”

“She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan,” he said. “Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.”

Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
Array
15 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

baby , usher

Videos
Latest
10 items
Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio…
 4 hours ago
05.28.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-COSBY
Bill Cosby Has Been Denied Parole
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
US-politics-economy-BIDEN
LOCAL NEWS: President Joe Biden Visits Cleveland’s Honey…
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Vivica A. Fox Tell’s 50 Cents Girl, Don’t…
 23 hours ago
05.27.21
Exclusives
Close