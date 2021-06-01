The Bijou Star Files: Queen Naija Responds To Kindergarten Diss

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Queen Naija Responds After Chris Sails Claims He Was Not Invited To Their Son’s Kindergarten Graduation

Chris Sails and Queen Naija‘s relationship has been rocky, and while both of them have moved on to create new families, it seems like they just cannot get on the same page when it comes to their son CJ. At this point, the two have been working on co-parenting but it looks like Queen is fed up after Chris’ most recent claims on social media. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPEN …Reveals Depression Amid Media Controversy

Naomi Osaka‘s decided to withdraw from the French Open and “take some time away from the court” rather than continue to be a distraction for her stance against speaking to the press … the star tennis player just announced herself. Read More

DALLAS MALL EVACUATED ACTIVE SHOOTER FALSE ALARM …But Vids Show Real Fear

Scary moment today in Dallas, as folks visiting a mall on Memorial Day were swiftly evacuated after cops say witnesses reported hearing several gunshots … that turned out to be someone banging a skateboard. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN REMEMBER THE TULSA RACE MASSACRE …100 Years Later

President Biden‘s calling on Americans to reflect on one of the worst incidents of racial violence ever in our country in order to root out systemic racism … 100 years after it happened. Read More

KYRIE IRVING WATER BOTTLE HURLED AT NBA STAR… Fan Arrested

Kyrie Irving was the target of another idiot fan Sunday night who almost beaned the b-baller in the head with a water bottle … and this time the culprit was arrested. Read More

TIMBALAND VS. SWIZZ BEATZ ‘VERZUZ’ REMATCH!!! PAY HOMAGE TO DMX

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head-to-head again Sunday night for a Verzuz rematch, and it did not disappoint!!! Read More

HOWARD UNIVERSITY ROLLING OUT CHADWICK-INSPIRED MASTERCLASS

Chadwick Boseman wanted to get Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater … one it’s now bringing to fruition. Read More

‘BOTCHED’ STAR TERRY DUBROW BACK AWAY FROM BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT… This Could Kill You!!!

Dr. Terry Dubrow says folks who want a bigger butt need to work their ass off in the gym instead of opting for a popular surgical procedure … that actually has a good chance of killing you!!! Read More

LIL YACHTY SO READY FOR LIVE SHOWS AGAIN …And About That Cardi/Nicki Beef …

Lil Yachty‘s so pumped for live music festivals to make their return this summer … he’s ready to backflip right in. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA RESPONDS TO $15K FINE AT FRENCH OPEN Follows Thru on Media Snub

Naomi Osaka doesn’t seem to be sweating a hefty fine she’s been issued after following through on her promise to skip the media after her matches at the French Open. Read More

‘GORILLA GLUE GIRL’ Sends Cease & Desists …’BAD IDEA’ TO USE THIS SONG W/O PERMISSION!!!

Tessica Brown — aka, ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ — is having another moment on the internet — only this time, she isn’t the one who kicked it off … which is a huge problem for her and lawyers. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ VIDEO SHOOT ERUPTS IN GUNFIRE …Suspect Arrested for Murder

Huntsville PD has arrested and charged 22-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman with murder — noting the victim, 20-year-old Randall Strong Jr., died at the hospital from his injuries. Read More

TEACHING KIDS SEX STUFF PARENTS ANGRY 1ST GRADERS TAUGHT MASTURBATION And Don’t Let Parents Touch You Without Consent!!!

Some parents from a ritzy New York City private school are fuming mad after learning first graders were learning about masturbation and also told their parents and grandparents should not touch them without their consent. Read More

RAPPER METRO MARRS GONNA MAKE IT RAIN WITH $20K NEXT YEAR At My Bro’s Graduation!!!

Metro Marrs vows to pull off the same stunt next year and make it rain at his brother’s HS graduation … but the forecast will call for twice as much rain. Read More

KANYE WEST BAGGIN’ IT IN L.A.

Kanye West is very much a single man … just check out his hands, sans a wedding ring. Read More

NASHVILLE HAT SHOP SELLING ‘NOT VACCINATED’ PATCHES… Mocking Star of David

A Nashville hat shop reeks of anti-Semitism after making light of Star of David patches Jewish people were forced to wear during WWII … by giving it an anti-vaxx twist. Read More

FUTURE MORE SHOTS AT LORI & MICHAEL B. JORDAN… In New ‘Maybach’ Verse

If you thought Future was done talking smack about Lori Harvey … well, you were wrong — ’cause the dude had even more bars for her, as well as her new man, Michael B. Jordan. Read More

BILL MAHER Caitlyn, The Rock, Matt … NOT SMART ENOUGH TO RUN FOR OFFICE

Bill Maher has a message for all the celebs who are running for office or thinking about it … “You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough, and doggone it, it completely doesn’t matter that people like you.” Read More

JAY-Z I HAVE BIG LOVE FOR DMX …That’s Why I Boycotted Grammys

Jay-Z had mad love for DMX, despite their fierce competition … and he felt this way for years. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN THIS GUY WANTS TO GET INSIDE MY HOME He’s Dangerous And I’m Scared

Kim Kardashian is getting protection from a man she claims is trying to get inside her home — a man who says he’s in love with her — and he’s getting dangerously frustrated. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I’M WITH DOMINIQUE!!! Restaurant Cool with My Suit, Why Not His???

Dominique Wilkins now has even more reason to be upset with a restaurant that turned him away, because Lamar Odom enjoyed a meal at the same spot — wearing a similar outfit to Wilkins — just months before. Read More

KYLIE JENNER BULLYING CLAIM IS BULL!!! Shuts Down Model’s Story

Kylie Jenner says she’s no meanie … claiming an Instagram model alleging the billionaire bullied her on the set of a Tyga music video is making it up. Read More

Queen Naija & Her Sister Exchange Words On Instagram Over CJ’s Graduation

There is only so much that people can ignore when their name is getting tossed around on social media. All week Queen Naija has been defending her actions after getting called out by Chris Sails, the father of her oldest son CJ. Read More

Jillian Michaels Addresses The Backlash She Faced After Making Comments About Lizzo’s Weight (Video)

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels seems to have had a change of heart about the way she addressed Lizzo’s weight. If you recall, last January, Jillian appeared on Buzzfeed’s morning show ‘AM to DM.’ During the show, the interviewer stated she admired Lizzo and model Ashley Graham for being a part of the body positivity movement. Read More

Baby Blue Offers Advice About PPP Loans Following His Loan Fraud Case

As many of you know, Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky is preparing to enter in his plea for the fraud case he is currently dealing with. However, he wanted to use his platform to offer some advice to his followers when it comes to PPP Loans. Read More

Tyson Beckford Reveals In New Interview That He Spent Time With Kim Kardashian In The Past While Addressing Their Previous Feud—“She Forgot We Hung Out A Few Times”

Tyson Beckford and Kim Kardashian got into a pretty nasty feud that ended with her insinuating that he was gay and that she didn’t know who he was. Read More

Akon Doesn’t Plan To Press Charges Against Suspect Responsible For Stealing His Vehicle–Hopes They Use This Second Chance For A More Positive Approach (Exclusive Details)

Just a few days ago news broke that Akon’s Range Rover was stolen while he was pumping gas at a gas station in Buckhead. Authorities were able to find his vehicle the following day, and it looks like he has a forgiving heart behind the whole situation. Read More

Mo’Nique Speaks On Representing Yourself With Pride After Seeing Women Wear Bonnets & Head Scarves In The Airport

It looks like the debate about women wearing bonnets in public have taken yet another turn. This time around, Mo’Nique tapped into the conversation after she shared what she observed while in the airport. Read More

Porsha Williams Reveals That She Has Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name Tattooed On Her Neck

Porsha Williams is making sure everyone knows that she is definitely in love with her finacé Simon Guobadia. On a recent episode of Dish Nation, she revealed that she tattooed Simon’s middle name so he knows it real. Read More

Jodeci’s Debut Album ‘Forever My Lady’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

30 years ago, one of the most innovative R&B albums was released and forever changed the sound of the male R&B group, when Jodeci officially released their debut album “Forever My Lady.” Many groups quickly molded themselves after the group following the success of the album, that not only made Jodeci a household name—but also gave a makeover to the male R&B group. Read More

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Says That Companies Can Legally Require Employees To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently confirmed that companies now have the legal right to require employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

At Least Two Deceased & Over 20 Others Injured Following A Shooting In Miami

Officials say that at least two people have died as a result of the shooting, and over 20 others were injured in the shooting as well. Read More

An 18-Year-Old Man Arrested & Formally Charged In The Recent Shooting Of #BlackLivesMatter Activist Sasha Johnson

According to new reports, an 18-year-old man has been arrested and formally charged for his role in the shooting of Sasha Johnson, who still remains hospitalized. Read More

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Reveals She Is Stepping Down From The Organization

The Black Lives Matter organization is saying good-bye to one of the women who started the whole thing! Co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role to make room for a new generation of leadership and to focus on her own television and book deal. Read More

Naomi Osaka Fined $15K After Skipping Press Conference At The French Open For Mental Health Reasons

Earlier this week Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce that she would not be participating in any press conferences during the French Open for mental health reasons. In her statement, she said, “I’ve often felt like people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.” Read More

Michael Jordan & The Jordan Brand Donate $1 Million To Morehouse College’s Journalism & Sport Program

I know that’s right! Last year Michael Jordan announced that he and the Jordan Brand would pledge $1 million over the next 10 years to various nationwide organizations, and he’s staying true to his word! Read More

Offset Is On Top-Tier Daddy Duty By Surprising His Baby Girl Kulture With A New Puppy

Offset recently shared his adorable daddy skills when it comes to his daughter Kulture, as he just gifted the cute toddler a brand new puppy. With wife Cardi B recording, Offset shared the video of little Kulture’s reaction to getting a puppy as a new addition to the family—and she was definitely all smiles. Read More

Usher Launches New ‘UshBucks’ Merch

Usher had the internet in a frenzy when reports began to surface alleging he was seen throwing fake money in a Las Vegas strip club back in April. Turns out Usher used his real coins to create some fake bills with his face on them–now known as “Usher Bucks”. Read More

Summer Walker Claps Back At A Fan Who Questioned Her Use Of Deodorant

Summer Walker recently gave birth to a baby girl, so we haven’t seen too much of her going out and having fun. She recently had a cute girls night out with her friends but things went a little left after she overheard a woman questioning her hygiene. Read More

Fredo Bang Says Seeing Women In Bonnets Is A “Big Turn On”

Bonnets have become an integral part of Black culture, Roomies, especially in a time where Black women are embracing the versatility of their hair more than ever before! Recently, people on the internet have been debating whether or not the protective hair pieces should be worn outside and Fredo Bang said he has no objections! Read More

RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant And Ex-Husband Call It Quits…Again

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant stopped through The Breakfast Club, where she revealed she and her ex-husband are no longer trying to make it work. Read More

Alabama Teacher Found Dead Two Days After Being Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

An Alabama teacher was found dead on Saturday, just two days after being arrested for having sex with students. Read More

Bill Cosby Airs Out Grievances With Media On Instagram After Being Denied Parole

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has spent the last three years behind bars on sexual assault charges, but he recently took to his social media to air his grievances with the media after being denied parole. Read More

Amazon Considering Opening Pharmacies In United States, Likely To Be Located In Amazon-Owned Whole Foods

Amazon is looking to get into the pharmacy industry. Reports show it may open physical pharmacies in the United States soon. Read More

If You Hate Cicadas, You Will Hate Them More When You Learn Brood X Cicadas are Peeing On You

As if their cacophonous symphony wasn’t enough, complaints of the newly released Brood X cicadas peeing on unsuspecting onlookers have appeared. Read More

Jay-Z’s Fear Not To Be Able To Save Daughter Blue Inspired Him To Learn Swimming [Video]

Jay-Z did not jump into fatherhood unprepared. Read More

Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders will be lifted Wednesday, will businesses see a spike in revenue?

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all COVID-19 health orders will be gone on June 2, with the exception of those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities Read More

Overdue! Bob Dylan record returned to University Heights library 48 years after being borrowed

In 1973, Howard Simon checked out “Self Portrait” by Bob Dylan when he was in eighth grade at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights. It’s finally been returned! Read More

