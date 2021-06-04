CLOSE
Chicken Nugget That Resembles Hit Video Game Character Sells For $100,000

The prized nugget will be delivered to the winning bidder frozen and air sealed.

Before tearing through your next fast food order, be sure to carefully inspect the meal for a shot at financial gain. The world is full of people willing to pay top-dollar for rare, odd or novelty items. Case in point: A recent online auction for a single chicken nugget sold for $99,997.00 U.S. Dollars.

|| RELATED: Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers Sell For $1.8M At Auction ||

|| RELATED: D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A Limited-Edition Bottle At Sotheby’s ||

The nugget, shaped like a character from Among us, had a total of 184 bids before a winner was declared.

The item’s seller said the rare nugget came from a BTS Combo meal – a special promotion between McDonald’s and Korean pop band BTS. The meal comes with nine Chicken McNuggets, two brand new Korean-style dipping sauces, medium fries, and a medium Coke. The prized nugget will be delivered to the winning bidder frozen and air sealed.

 

As usual, Twitter had a field day when results from the high-ticket nugget auction landed online.

It’s been an eventful week for McDonald’s chicken nuggets. Elsewhere in the world, the popular snack made headlines after a dine-in experience nearly cost a child in Ireland his life.

According to a June 4 story posted by BBC News, Mary Byrne and her son Johnny Óg owe a debt of gratitude to a man named Gabriel McKenna. Johnny stopped breathing after attempting to swallow a chicken nugget whole.

“I had tried to eat the nugget in one go and I was trying to cry but my body didn’t let me,” he explained.

McKenna, who just happened to be nearby, jumped into action. He turned the child upside down and, after a couple strong thrusts, was able to get the food dislodged.

