LOCAL NEWS: Water Leak Closes Off Tower City Center

One of Downtown Cleveland’s most well-known establishments has shut down due to issues involving a leak.

Tower City Center, once a crown jewel as a premier shopping destination in the 1990’s and early 2000’s and continues to run as center with a mix of business, shopping and dining tenants, officially closed for right now as of June 7 as a water leak made its way inside the facility.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a statement from Bedrock Management, who manages the building, it says the leak is in a portion of Level M1, one floor below street level.

The leak was “contained” and “no injuries” have been reported.

What exactly caused the water leak: It did not come from inside the business and shopping center:

The leak occurred outside of the Tower City property and they are working with nearby property owners to confirm the cause, according to Bedrock.

“At this time, a small number of tenants have been affected and out of an abundance of caution, the mall will remain closed,” according to statement. “As we work to assess the extent of the situation and timeline for repairs, the safety and wellbeing of our tenants, staff and guests remain paramount.”

It is being decided when and how Tower City will open back up once again.

Here is video from Abnormal Scrutiny on Twitter with a look at the water leak.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, also known as GCRTA or RTA, mentioned that rapid trains continue to operate out of Tower City.

RTA took to its Twitter account to inform passengers who are arriving at the complex should “exit the building on the Prospect-side only” as the Euclid-side exit has been closed off.

