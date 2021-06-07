CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pickle Fest Coming Back in Summer 2021!

Pickled cucumbers - sour pickles

Source: H.Klosowska / Getty

Pickle lovers, get ready for the return of a summer celebration honoring a beloved fruit and vegetable.

Cleveland Pickle Fest is coming back this year on Aug. 28 at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It features food vendors, contests and music. This summer’s pickle fest also includes a 5K run and 10 mile bike ride.

This year’s will be a full-blown festival as last year was spread into Cleveland Pickle Week in late August.

The organizers behind the festival even took to Instagram to announce the news:

For more information on Pickle Fest, click here for the Greater Cleveland Volunteers website.

 

