LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pickle Fest Coming Back in Summer 2021!

Pickle lovers, get ready for the return of a summer celebration honoring a beloved fruit and vegetable.

Cleveland Pickle Fest is coming back this year on Aug. 28 at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It features food vendors, contests and music. This summer’s pickle fest also includes a 5K run and 10 mile bike ride.

This year’s will be a full-blown festival as last year was spread into Cleveland Pickle Week in late August.

The organizers behind the festival even took to Instagram to announce the news:

For more information on Pickle Fest, click here for the Greater Cleveland Volunteers website.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Westend61 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of H.Klosowska and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

