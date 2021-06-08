The Bijou Star Files: Kim Kardashian Talks About The Reality That Made Her Famous

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kim Kardashian Talks Why She Decided to Publicly Address Sex Tape Controversy on “KUWTK”

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians comes to an end after 20 seasons, Kim Kardashian is opening up about her decision to speak about her infamous sex tape on the debut episode of the now hit reality series. Read More

MIKE TYSON IMPRESSED WITH LOGAN PAUL … Fight Badou Jack Next!!!

Mike Tyson says he was shockingly impressed with Logan Paul‘s performance against Floyd Mayweather on Sunday … and thinks he’s actually ready to take on a pro fighter in a sanctioned bout!! Read More

SAFAREE TO ERICA MENA Keep the House, But …DON’T TAKE THE KIDS AWAY FROM ME!!!

Safaree‘s down to let Erica Mena have exclusive use of the home they share but he does NOT want her to have primary custody of their children. Read More

ROBERT KRAFT DROP-TOP BENTLEY FOR 80TH BDAY… From Jay-Z, Meek & Rubin

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just turned 80, but now he can cruise around in a drop-top like he’s a billionaire half his age. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I DON’T LIKE BITCOIN, THINK IT’S A ‘SCAM’ …Let The Dollar Be King!!!

Donald Trump thinks Bitcoin is modern-day fool’s gold — calling it bad for the dollar, which is seriously making him sound like a boomer stuck in the 20th century. Read More

T.I. DROPS $3.27 MIL ON ATL MANSION

T.I. and Tiny are expanding their real estate portfolio by snapping up a massive home in the ATL — a move they actually made before they faced multiple sexual assault accusations. Read More

Teyana Taylor Is The First Black Woman Named As The ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ By Maxim

Teyana Taylor is in a lane of her own. She has so many titles I can’t keep up! She is a creative entrepreneur, mother, singer, dancer, and actress, but this new title is groundbreaking! Earlier today, she shared that she was announced as Maxim Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ for the ‘Hot 100’ issue! Read More

Mariah Carey Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Leaving Roc Nation Management After “Explosive” Feud With Jay-Z—”People Make Up These Lies”

The Internet was on fire when rumors spread that Mariah Carey had abruptly quit Roc Nation Management following an “explosive” argument with Jay-Z, however she just officially shut down the claims. Taking to Twitter, Mariah Carey not only clapped back at the feud rumors, but she also used the opportunity to highlight he hit-filled resume of music. Read More

It’s Gettin’ Messy: Woman Claiming To Be Simon Guobadia’s Mistress Shares Alleged CashApp Receipt Of Money He Supposedly Sent Her

Chile, this love triangle between Porsha Williams and Simon and Falynn Guobadia appears to be turning into a whole love pentagon. Read More

Tory Lanez Speaks About The Celebrities That Publicly Distanced Themselves From Him Following Megan Thee Stallion Incident—“On The Inside It Was Love”

Tory Lanez has continued to move forward with his career despite the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion last summer that caused an immense and immediate backlash. Read More

Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Do A Double Date With Their Men During Fight Night

This past weekend, it looks like Miami was the place to be as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul held their exhibition match. There were several big names that were present during the fight including Porsha Willams and her bestie Shamea Morton. Both ladies attended the big event with their men, as the two couples turned the event into a double date night. Read More

Simone Biles Becomes The First Woman To Win 7 U.S. All-Around Titles

There is no doubt that Simone Biles is a trendsetter in her own right, and she continues to raise the bar as she leaves her impact in the world of gymnastics. On Sunday, she made history as she walked away with her seventh U.S. all-around title, making her the first American woman to earn that achievement. Read More

Former T-Mobile Sales Rep Sues Company After HR Member Asked Her About OnlyFans Account

A sales representative has filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile after its human resources department asked her inappropriate questions about her and her OnlyFans account. Read More

The FDA Has Approved The First Alzheimer’s Treatment To Treat Cognitive Decline

The FDA has approved the first Alzheimer’s treatment to slow down cognitive decline. Critics are concerned the new drug doesn’t have enough evidence to guarantee it actually works. Read More

School Refuses To Hand Over Diploma To Student Who Wore Mexican Flag To Graduation

A high school senior was denied his diploma for wearing a Mexican flag over his graduation gown. Read More

Nathan’s Famous Has Introduced Vegan And Vegetarian Hot Dogs

Nathan’s Famous is getting on the vegan, plant-based train by introducing a vegan and vegetarian version of its popular hotdogs. Read More

The FDA Has Approved An Obesity Drug That Could Drop A Person’s Weight By 15 Percent; Drug Is Improved Version Of Diabetes Medication

The FDA has approved an obesity drug that can help people drop their weight by 15 percent. Read More

TikToker Warns Other Young Women After Finding A Tracking Device In Her Purse

A Texas woman is warning other women on TikTok after finding a tracking device in her purse after a night out. Read More

Florida Man Arrested for Kidnapping Woman and Ordering Her to Have a Threesome for OnlyFans

A Florida man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after reportedly attempting to force a lady to upload sexually explicit content to OnlyFans. Read More

Snoop Dogg Takes A Role At Def Jam As Executive Creative Consultant [Video]

After 30 years as one of the foremost elder statesmen of the rap game, West Coast godfather Snoop Dogg has joined forces with another storied, foundational entity within hip-hop culture. Read More

T-Pain Says That “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” Was Created To Make Fun of One of His Friends

Who would’ve thought that one of T-Pains hottest songs, “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper),” started as a big joke? On a new episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast, the singer told the story of how the song came to be. T-Pain was asked to sing some notes, and he responded with “She poppin’, she rollin’, she rollin’ / She climbin’ that pole.” Read More

Tiffany Haddish Getting Offers of Up to $3 Million for Next Book

It looks like the “The Last Black Unicorn” is about to get paid on her next book deal. Read More

ASAP Rocky to Release Documentary About Sweden Arrest

We all remember A$AP Rocky’s 2019 stint in a Swedish prison, which made headlines around the world. Now Rocky is finally telling the story in his own words in a new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, premiering at Tribeca Film Festival. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Fan Who Says She ‘Looks Like An Alien’ After Plastic Surgery: You’re Attacking A Woman Unprovoked

Khloé Kardashian opening up about her body insecurities hasn’t stopped critics from insulting her on social media. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a response for one Twitter user. Read More

Lil Wayne Asks Judge To Dismiss $20 Million Lawsuit From Former Manager

Lil Wayne wants the $20 million lawsuit against him tossed ASAP. Read More

Child Tax Credit: Check your mailbox for letter

The monthly tax credit advance begins next month unless Americans wish to opt-out. The IRS says information is on the way to your mailbox. Read More

City of Cleveland issues response after weekend of violence that included two mass shootings

35 people were shot and 4 were stabbed over the weekend in Cleveland, resulting in 3 homicides. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine pleads with providers to get Ohio’s 200K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed before June 23 expiration

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent out an urgent note to the state’s vaccination providers, asking them to distribute as many doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Ohioans as soon as possible. Read More

Washington: Marijuana stores can offer joints for vaccines

Licensed marijuana stores in Washington state can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics, officials said Monday. Read More

POLO G BUYS MASSIVE ESTATE OUTSIDE L.A. ‘Hall of Fame’ Worthy???

Polo G’s set to have a big June — his new album drops this week, and he just dropped nearly $5 mil on a huge mansion near L.A. Read More

R. KELLY’s TOP ATTORNEYS BAIL Before Federal Trial Begins

R. Kelly’s 2 lead attorneys are jumping ship … they officially want off the case just as his federal trial is approaching, and it means he could have some serious legal shuffling to do … Read More

