LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Browns Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

Preseason is back in The Land after the NFL had pulled the plug on those games from all of its teams last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cleveland Browns is celebrating the return of preseason with the official release of its schedule for this year.

The Browns’ three-game preseason schedule in August is set, and here it is: Week 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – Sunday, Aug. 22 – New York Giants – 1 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8 p.m. on NBC This preseason, which was shortened from four games to three so the NFL could add a 17th regular-season game, is highly anticipated in Northeast Ohio, with the resurgent Browns attempting to return to the playoffs.

Week 1 is particularly interesting against the Jaguars, because of former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer taking over as coach and one-time quarterback Tim Tebow making his NFL comeback part of the team.

Week 2 against the Giants is where the Browns view that game as “usually the most important, in terms of playing starters.” Week 3 ends with the matchup against the Falcons.

With a shorter preseason schedule this year, only one of those three games are going to be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

Still, there will be “nine during the regular season” at the stadium.

This is more pivotal for the Browns as they are coming off a successful playoff run last season.

What your your thoughts on the new Browns preseason schedule?

