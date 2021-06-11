CLOSE
National
Video Of The Year? Megan Thee Stallion Returns With “Thot Sh*t” [Watch]

Okay Hot Girls, your 2021 anthem has arrived. Now go out there and make us proud.

Megan Thee Stallion

Thee Stallion is back. After a (very) short break from making the whole world twerk, Megan has returned with an all-new anthem.. just in time for Hot Girl Summer.

Back in April, the rapper made a social media post declaring that she’d decided to take a time away from music, but didn’t say exactly how long she’d be gone. Then on June 6, she offered an update: Her new single, “Thot Sh*t,” was on the way.

The song – and visuals – have arrived and it’s clear the Texas native hasn’t missed a beat during her self-imposed hiatus.

 

As described by a press release, her new single “celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say.”

And yes, there’s a lot of celebrating, and revenge, going on in the video. It begins with an older, judgy white man bashing women in the comment section of one of Meg’s videos. From there, Thee Stallion and her crew torment the aged internet troll all across town.

There’s also twerking. Lots and lots of twerking.

Thursday afternoon, anticipation for the video – and some steamy new photos – made Meg a leading trending topic.

Okay Hot Girls, you have your official single. Now go out there and make us proud.

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

