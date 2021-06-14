CLOSE
VP Kamala Harris Makes History At Pride March In Washington

The Vice President made a surprise appearance at the Capitol Pride Walk and Rally in Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Business Meeting and Democratic Push For Removal of Confederate Monuments

Source: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

The Capitol Pride Walk and Rally took place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (June 12). Among the attendees were Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Harris’ participation in the event marked the first time a sitting vice president marched in a Pride event.

It was a brief appearance for Harris, who reportedly walked among the crowd for about a block, but the VP made time to speak on issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community.

“We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said at the rally. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

Via Twitter, Harris took time to observe the fifth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. On June 12, 2016, the violent attack ended the lives of 49 people at the Orlando club.

“Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub,” she wrote. “And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we remember those who died and their loved ones-and we recommit to building a world free from gun violence.”

