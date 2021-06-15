The Bijou Star Files: Smash Hit ‘Cater 2 U’ Is A “Slavery Song” !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Michelle Williams Responds To Women Trying To Cancel ‘Cater 2 U’ For Being A “Slavery Song”

In a recent conversation regarding women expressing love and appreciation for their men in R&B songs got some of the girlies talking about canceling one of the biggest throwback love songs ever and Michelle Williams was not here for it whatsoever. Read More

GUNNA VOWS TO DROP $500K FOR HIS BDAY SOIREE… Fan Shoutout is Free, Tho!!!

It’s rare when a conversation about how to spend half a million bucks gets highjacked, but that’s exactly what happened to Gunna when a hyped-up fan hilariously rolled by … armed with compliments and a megaphone. Read More

CRISTIANO RONALDO UPSET AT COKE BOTTLES AT PODIUM… Drink Water!!!

The G.O.A.T is weighing in on the drink debacle … with Tom Brady giving props to his fellow health freak moments ago on Twitter. Read More

INSANE VIDEO WOMAN DRAGGED BY HAIR OUT OF D.C. BAR Mgmt. Cans Security Company

Nellie’s management has taken swift action as the investigation into what exactly went down here unfolds … firing the security company who employed the guard in question. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN I AM SO SORRY …Adds to Last Apology, Vows to be Better

Chrissy Teigen insists she’s a changed woman who’s become more empathetic since her days of Internet trolling … but she’s still trying to own up to her mistakes and better herself. Read More

POST MALONE DROPS $1.6 MIL ON NEW SMILE …With Diamond Fangs!!!

Post Malone‘s got a million-dollar smile to show off … and it’s the envy of vampires everywhere. Read More

RAPPER POLO G ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING MIAMI COP Cops Say 2 Guns Found

Polo G has hired Bradford Cohen as his attorney, who has filed a motion to get the rapper’s property returned. Some of it includes $15k in cash and over $100k in jewelry Cohen says has not been returned. Read More

ERICA MENA TO SAFAREE You’re Stressing Me …AND COMPLICATING MY PREGNANCY!!!

Erica Mena is putting Safaree on blast … claiming the drama he’s causing in their divorce is at least part of the reason she’s landed in the hospital during her pregnancy. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I’M ‘HURT’ OVER LAKERS EARLY EXIT L.A. Needs Another Piece!!!

The Lakers may need more than LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they’re trying to return to the NBA Finals … so says Lamar Odom, who says they’re one more star away from dominance. Read More

BERNIE MAC DAUGHTER HAS 2 ACTORS IN MIND …To Play Him in Biopic

Bernie Mac‘s set to be the subject of a feature film biopic produced by John Legend‘s company, and if the late comedian’s daughter has her way … casting will be a breeze. Read More

Alex Rodriguez Spent The Weekend With His Ex-Wife

Alex Rodriguez spent the weekend working out with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Read More

Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against Low-Level Crack Cocaine Offenders

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a 2018 law meant to reduce some inmates’ prison sentences does not apply to low-level crack cocaine offenders. Read More

Two Teens Arrested After They Shot A Lennox Square Mall Security Guard (Video)

According to Atlanta police, two 15-year-olds have been detained in the shooting of a security guard who was held at gunpoint at Lenox Square Mall on Sunday night. Read More

Ohio Restaurant Offers Pizza With Cicadas

An Ohio restaurant has decided what to do with the Brood X Cicadas swarming around. It is testing it out on its Spicy Thai Cicada Pie. Read More

Lightning Strike Kills 15-Year-Old Swimmer At Tybee Island

A 15-year-old girl swimming in Tybee Island on Saturday has died after she was struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Georgia. Read More

Federal Judge Sides With Houston Hospital On Requirement That Employees Be Vaccinated

A lawsuit brought on by employees at a Houston, Texas hospital has been thrown out by a federal judge who sided with the hospital on a vaccine mandate. Read More

Former Fugees Rapper Pras, Financier Jho Low Face New Charges In Scheme To Get Trump Admin To Drop 1MDB Investigation

Former Fugees rapper Pras and fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low face additional charges after being accused of running a back-channel campaign to get the Trump administration to drop its investigation into the 1MDB investment company. Read More

Sex-Ed Teacher Resigns After Parents Express Concerns Over Cartoon Masturbation Video

Justine Ang Fonte, a teacher at Manhattan’s prestigious Dalton School who sparked outrage with her controversial sex education class for first-graders, has resigned. Read More

Microsoft Announces Xbox Series Mini-Fridge At E3 2021 Showcase

During its E3 2021 showcase on Sunday, Microsoft announced that they will be releasing an Xbox Series X mini-fridge this holiday season. Read More

Lizzo Declares ‘Big Girl Summer Has Officially Begun’ as She Shows Off Her Abs in a Bikini [Video]

Outside is back open and Lizzo is ready for the summer! Read More

FreakNik to Return to Atlanta This Fall with Adina Howard, Lil Scrappy, Field Mob, Project Pat and More

We’re still in a pandemic, but that isn’t stopping FreakNik from returning to Atlanta. Read More

Wendy Williams Says She Didn’t Wash Her Boob for Two Weeks After Halle Berry ‘Flicked’ It

Wendy Williams was so enamored after meeting and interviewing Halle Berry that she decided not to wash her boob for two weeks after Halle touched it. Read More

Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

This year’s BET Awards where it will definitely be “ladies first.” Taraji P. Henson will host the 2021 show on June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Read More

Trey Songz Trading Shots With OnlyFans Model For Exposing Him On Instagram [Photos + Video]

Trey Songz has addressed the alleged Instagram video with content creator Dime Racks and suggested that it wasn’t him in the posts that went viral on social media. Read More

Kevin Hart on Cancel Culture: ‘When Did We Get to a Point Where Life Was Supposed to Be Perfect?’

Kevin Hart has been ‘canceled’ more times than we can remember — but he “personally [doesn’t] give a s***” about what ‘cancel culture’ is actually about. Read More

Sheryl Crow Speaks Out on Being Sexually Harassed While Touring with Michael Jackson

Sheryl Crow is opening up about the sexual harassment she experienced while on tour with Michael Jackson back in the 80s. Read More

NBA Star James Harden Appointed to Saks Board

Saks has appointed NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and investor, James Harden, as an independent member of its board. Read More

Kevin Durant’s Personal Bodyguard Has Been Suspended By NBA For On-Court Shove Of Another Player

Kevin Durant’s personal bodyguard is facing repercussions by the NBA after he ran onto the basketball court to defend the athlete during an argument with another player. Read More

Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open A Public High School In Los Angeles

The L.A. Board of Education gave the duo the green light to open a new public high school in the city earlier this month. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Lashed Out During Court-Ordered Deposition, Put On A Jesus Head Covering & Called Himself ‘The Richest Black Man In America’

Kanye West reportedly wasn’t on his best behavior during a recent deposition for a lawsuit he’s facing in an ongoing $20 million legal battle with a black-owned company called MyChannel. Read More

Naomi Osaka – French Open Defends Giving Tennis Star $15K Fine & Threatening To Suspend Her From Tournament

Despite all of the criticism it has received, the French Open is doubling down on its decision to fine Naomi Osaka $15,000 after she announced she wouldn’t be doing press interviews to protect her mental health. Read More

Wendy Williams & Gary Owen Spotted At Dinner After Talk Show Host Asked Him Out During Interview

Apparently, Wendy Williams shooting her shot on national TV may have worked the 56-year-old talk show host was spotted having dinner with 46-year-old comedian Gary Owen. Read More

JOE EXOTIC LAUNCHING HIS OWN CANNABIS LINE …Straight from the Joint!!!

Joe Exotic has a new venture that could put him in high spirits — he’s launching his own cannabis line all while doing hard time in federal prison. Read More

Monthly child tax credit payments start in 1 month: Here’s what we know.

The first monthly payment goes out on July 15. Here’s what we know about who is getting them, when they’ll go out and why you may want to opt-out. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: