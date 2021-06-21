LOCAL NEWS: Kohl’s Planning to Add More Employees at Its Northeast Ohio Locations!!!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the biggest retail chains is on a hiring spree and that includes locations in the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area.

Kohl’s is seeking to add thousands to their stores nationwide and locally.

If you are seeking employment someone, you are in luck.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The all-store hiring event is from Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26 from 11. a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Cleveland Kohl’s stores will be hiring all positions including retail sales and operational associates.

Applicants can either have their job interview over the phone or in-person at any of the store’s locations.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Loccisano and Getty Images