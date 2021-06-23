Judge Has ‘Reasonable Doubt’ That Damon Dash Can’t Auction Off Jay-Z’s Album

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Damon Dash tried it, now a judge has ‘Reasonable Doubt’ that he can not auction off Jay-Z’s album, and now Roc-A-Fella is suing Dame.

What had happened was Damon Dash planned to sell an NFT of the Reasonable Doubt copyright at an auction that was set to take place June 23rd through 25th. Roc-A-Fella claimed it sent letters to Dame stating the sale was “improper” and requesting the auction be canceled. The auction did cancel the sale however the label maintains that Damon Dash is “in the process of finding another venue to consummate this improper transaction.” So Roc-A-Fella took it to the courts and a judge agrees with Roc-A-Fella records and is now prohibiting Damon Dash from minting and selling Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token. And Roc-A-Fella is now suing co-founder, Damon Dash, for allegedly trying to mint and sell the copyright for Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt.

Damon Dash is denying the whole fiasco and is insulted that he was basically called a thief by a white attorney on Juneteenth of all days. According to Damon Dash it is Roc-A-Fella that is trying to get over.

Jay-Z, Damon Dash, and Kareem Burke co-founded Roc-A-Fella in 1996 before Jay and Dame cut business ties with the label in 2005 however all three still maintain one-third share in RAF, Inc.

‘Reasonable Doubt’ is Mr. Hard Knock Life, Jay-Z’s, platinum certified selling debut album that dropped on June 25, 1996, by way of Roc-A-Fella Records and Priority Records.

Ironically Jay-Z is also suing the photographer who shot the album cover for ‘Reasonable Doubt‘ claiming that the photographer is making money off of photos of the Jiggaman without his permission.

The lesson in all of this don’t come for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ because you will probably get sued.

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: