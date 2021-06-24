Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To The Trinbagonian Community

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are used to 34 year old actor Michael B. Jordan being in the news for box office smash hits he’s played in such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Just Mercy, and our favorite villain Killmonger, the long lost Prince of Wakanda, from The Black Panther. We are even now accustomed to his being in the news for successfully entertaining us theatrically in our homes with ‘Without Remorse’. We have even gotten used to his personal love life, dating Lori Harvey, playing out in the blogs, with some friendly hateration. But the one thing we are not used to little Pooh from ‘The Wire’ being in the press about is folks being mad at him for something that offended them.

Michael B. Jordan found himself fallen from grace over the name of his newly launched rum brand, J’Ouvert, members of the Trinbagonian (Trinidad and Tobago) community along with Hip Hop artists like Nicki Minaj were outraged at his choice to trademark the name J’ouvert. J’ouvert is a huge street party held each year in Trinidad and Tobago during Carnival, an annual festival with origins in Trinidad, J’ouvert – an Antillean Creole French term translating to “daybreak” – goes back to the 18th century, during a time when people were still enslaved in the Caribbean country.

However Michael B. Jordan being the Michael B. Jordan we have come to love recognized the error in his miseducation of the name and apologized right away.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on…. “We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Now that’s what a real man does apologizes then makes it right.

Take a look at the full apology below

