Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.

According to Wendy Williams:

“[She was] like, ‘So whatchu doin’?’ I’m like, ‘Da Brat, I’m minding my own business. What do you mean?’ ‘Is you alone?’ Oh she tried it.” …“Oh please! I said, ‘Look here, Brat, we are friends. Like, I’m a girl who’s your friend, that’s it.’ ”

Da Brat was like that was never the case, Brat say’s she reached out to Wendy Williams because she seemed like she needed a friend after her documentary dropped. Da Brat said that Wendy Williams is cool but definitely not her type not before, now or ever. And as far as Wendy taking credit for Da Brat coming out of the closet, Da Brat had this to say:

“Girl, you were never been a part of my process, not until I was ready to reveal anything did anybody know anything, and when I did it, that’s when I let the world know,”

Maybe Wendy Williams, seen the early release of ‘The Chi’ where Da Brat played in the episode, where she did shoot her shot at Kevin’s mom then tapped, tapped, tapped, and got confused Kevin’s mom for herself. #IJS

