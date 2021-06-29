The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West’s Court Room Shenanigans

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kanye West – More Details Of His Alleged Weird Behavior During Court-Ordered Deposition Surface, Rapper Reportedly Claimed He Was In A Movie & Didn’t Have To Answer Questions Truthfully

More details about Kanye West’s alleged questionable antics at his deposition have been released. As previously reported, Kanye West, 44, is being sued by a black-owned company called MyChannel for allegedly lying about investing in their business than stealing their technology to form his own company called YZY Tech. Read More

KANYE WEST WALMART PULLS FOAM RUNNER KNOCKOFFS …But Lots of ‘Em Still Online

Kanye West‘s legal team has a lot more work to do if they want to rid the online market of imitation Yeezys — while Walmart halted sales on its site, hundreds more still exist on others. Read More..

RICHARD HUTCHINS HOMELESS ARTIST’S SUCCESS GOES VIRAL Now Hollywood’s Calling!!!

In a matter of weeks, Richard Hutchins went from homeless to hosting his own art gallery show/auction in Beverly Hills … and, pretty soon, he’ll be coming to a theater near you. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SKIMS TAPPED FOR TEAM USA …As Official Loungewear

Kim Kardashian‘s undergarment line, SKIMS, will be officially repping the U.S. on the biggest stage … as the gear American athletes will rock in their downtime. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET KULTURE’S EXCITED TO BE A BIG SISTER!!!

Cardi B and Offset are looking pretty damn excited, and maybe a little overwhelmed, after letting the world know baby No. 2’s on the way, but someone else is even more excited by the news. Read More

LIL NAS X DEFENDS KISSING DANCER AT BET AWARDS… Diddy Calls it ‘Fearless’

Lil Nas X delivered a memorable performance at the BET Awards, but at least one person on Twitter hated it … so the rapper put them in their place. Read More

NFL’S BRUCE SMITH THERE WERE GAY PLAYERS ON ’90S BILLS TEAMS… Didn’t Matter To Us

Bruce Smith says he has a ton of respect for Carl Nassib for coming out — but the Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports gay players in the NFL is nothing new. Read More

Yung Miami & Megan Thee Stallion Share A Kiss At The City Girls BET Awards After Party

The BET Awards brought the celebrities out this weekend and not only were the girlies dressed to the nine’s on the carpet, but they also turned things up a notch at the after party events! Megan Thee Stallion let y’all know how she feels about Yung Miami back in April and the two of them got a lil’ spicy on camera on Sunday night. Read More

JT Tweets A Message For Critics Following The City Girls’ BET Awards Performance

‘It’s time for the Twerkulator!’ Last night the City Girls hit the stage together for their first BET Awards show performance. JT & Yung Miami stopped on the pre-show red carpet and expressed their excitement for their performance with DJ Envy. Read More

Study Shows Drinking Coffee Can Reduce Risk of Liver Disease

A new study shows drinking any kind of coffee can reduce a person’s risk of liver disease. Read More

Kim Kardashian ‘Worries’ That Men Won’t Want To Date Her After Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned that men won’t want to date her after his relationship with Kanye West. Read More

Researchers Develop ‘Weight-Loss Device’ That Locks People’s Jaws and Restricts Them To Liquid-Only Diet

Scientists have created a weight loss device that uses magnets to lock a person’s jaw shut, only allowing them to consume liquid. Read More

For The First Time, Documents From the 1964 “Mississippi Burning” Murders of Civil Rights Activists Have Been Made Public

For the first time, 57 years after their deaths, never-before-seen case files, photographs, and other materials documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi are finally exposed to the public. Read More

76-Year-Old Woman Sent Back to Prison After She Didn’t Answer Her Phone During a Class

Last year, the Trump administration freed over 4,500 detainees to prevent them from catching COVID-19. Gwen Levi, 76, was one of the people who qualified for the early dismissal. Levi was sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to sell at least one kilogram of heroin. Read More

WHO Officials Urges Fully Vaccinated People to Mask Up as Delta Variant Continues to Spread

The World Health Organization urges fully vaccinated people to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, and continue to implement other COVID-19 safety measures with the highly contagious delta variant rapidly spreading. Read More

The American Family Association Is Demanding People Boycott Kellogg’s Over Its Pride-Themed Cereal Box

The American Family Association is demanding that people boycott Kellogg‘s over its pride-themed cereal. Read More

E-Cigarette Company Juul Reaches $40 Million Settlement With North Carolina

In a settlement with North Carolina, Juul Labs has agreed to pay $40 million and has decided to change its business practices within the state. Read More

Florida Family Receives 16 Static Calls from Grandparents Who Remain Unaccounted for in Condo Collapse

While many families continue to look for their missing loved ones, one family says they have received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents, who are among the 156 people still missing after the Surfside condo complex collapsed. Read More

Fatal Shooting Of Two Black People In Massachusetts Being Investigated As A Hate Crime, Suspect Had ‘Troubling White Supremacist Rhetoric,’ Says DA

The fatal shooting of a retired Massachusetts state trooper and an Air Force veteran is now being investigated as a hate crime. Read More

DJ Opens Fire While Working In Atlanta Nightclub, Injures Three People

According to police, a DJ opened fire inside an Atlanta nightclub on Sunday, injuring three patrons. Read More

Descendants Of Enslaved Workers at Virginia Theological Seminary Receive $2,100 In Reparations Every Year

Linda Johnson-Thomas recently learned that her grandfather, a former worker at the Virginia Theological Seminary, was forced to work at the school. Read More

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned: ‘It’s Difficult’

Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned, wife NeNe Leakes revealed on Monday. Read More

Eva Marcille On Porsha Williams’ Engagement: ‘It’s All Quite Funky To Me’

Eva Marcille is being candid when it comes to her feelings on the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta drama. Read More

Miss Jones Insinuates A Threesome With Tupac And Monie Love [Video]

Veteran radio personality Miss Jones was a recent guest on REVOLT TV’s Drink Champs where she told co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN a wild story about the late Tupac Shakur. Read More

Vin Diesel: ‘Cinema is Back!’ as ‘F9’ Sets Pandemic Box Office Record

“F9: The Fast Saga,” the ninth film from the action franchise starring Vin Diesel, brought in an estimated $70 million in its North America opening this weekend, according to the film’s studio, Universal. Read More

UK’s Youngest Mother to Reportedly Give Birth is an 11-Year-Old Girl

An 11-year-old girl has delivered a baby — and now is believed to be the youngest-ever mom to give birth in the United Kingdom. Read More

Kenya Barris Addresses ‘Morons’ Who Call Him A Colorist + Talks Backlash About Too Many ‘Ish’ Shows: I’ll Never Stop Telling Stories About Us

Kenya Barris has a message for those who think he’s a colorist and has too many “ish” shows. He also clarified recent remarks he made about Netflix. Read More

Tyrese Says He & The Rock Talk ‘Every Other Day’ After Ending 3-Year Feud: We Reconnected In A Real Way

Tyrese and The Rock are finally back in each other’s good graces.

The Fast & Furious co-stars started feuding in 2017 after Tyrese blamed The Rock for postponing F9 (which was released Friday, June 25th) when he landed his own spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. See some of Tyrese’s social media posts below. Read More

Faizon Love Recalls Allegedly Making Out With Gabrielle Union [VIDEO]

Faizon Love is officially kissing AND telling! The 53-year-old actor and comedian is recounting an alleged romantic moment that is said to have happened years ago with him and 48-year-old actress Gabrielle Union. Read More

Jay-Z Says He’s Got an ‘A++’ Playlist Game: ‘I Challenge Anyone Out There’

Less than two months after selling a majority stake of Tidal to Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z sat down with the Twitter CEO to discuss the streaming service and all things music. Read More

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. Read More

2 Adults, 1 Child Dead After Train Strikes Vehicle in Chicago

Two adults and a child were killed after their vehicle was hit by a Metra train struck on Sunday in Chicago. Read More

Ohio lawmakers send bill blocking school COVID-19 vaccine mandates to Gov. DeWine

The bill, if signed into law, would prohibit public schools and colleges from requiring vaccines that are available under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Read More

Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6 with 150 still missing

The search for the missing is both deliberate and treacherous as loved ones wait for news in what is still a search-and-rescue operation. Read More

Record-setting 26 student-athletes representing Ohio State at 2020 Olympics

The previous record for most Ohio State athletes in the Olympics was 19 set back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order allowing college athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness

“Ohio is in the game,” said the governor, who expects his order to help the college athletic programs to stay competitive in recruiting Read More

Trump Organization lawyers make last pitch to avoid prosecution

A grand jury is nearing a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into the Trump Organization. Read More

Study finds not everyone will need a COVID-19 booster shot right away

Will we really need a COVID-19 booster this fall? New research out Monday thinks it’s unlikely, but that could depend on the virus itself. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: