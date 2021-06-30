‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack Gets Three Years in Prison For Her Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the key members of the notorious NXIVM organization has just been handed a prison sentence for her role in recruiting and abusing members.

Allison Mack, an actress who is best known for role as “Chloe Sullivan” on the hit WB-CW television show ‘Smallville,’ has been sentenced on June 30 to serve three years in prison, according to People.

She was facing a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to “racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019.”

From Complex:

The sentencing also comes with a $20,000 fine, and was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had requested a “relaxed sentence” for Mack as she was able to serve “substantial assistance to the government.”

Mack was one of the leading faces of the NXIVM group, along with its founder Keith Raniere.

She played a big role in providing audio of Raniere talking about branding his followers, also known as his “slaves,” with his initials.

It was also reported on his use of “demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate ‘slaves.'”

That is not all Mack was able to provide with evidence:

In the request from the prosecutors, it was acknowledged Mack was considered to be a “master” within the cult, recruiting women by encouraging them to submit nude photos, and have sex with Raniere. “The government recognizes the seriousness of the offense conduct in this case which… caused extraordinary harm and pain to the victims in this case,” the memo reads.

Meanwhile, Mack has apologized in a letter for her role in recruiting members for the NXIVM cult, while denouncing Raniere has a “a twisted man.”

She also added at her sentencing that she “made choices I will forever regret.”

Raniere, who was arrested back in early 2018, was sentenced to serve 120 years in prison back in October of last year. The NXIVM mastermind was “found guilty of identity theft, obstruction of justice, wire and visa fraud, forced labor, human trafficking, money laundering, sex trafficking, child exploitation, and possession of child pornography among other charges.”

Mack was one of the many who had fled to Mexico with Raniere. Not only were they all a part of NXIVM, but also its secret society known as DOS, which stood for Dominus Obsequious Sororium, “Latin for Master Over Slave Women.”

She acknowledged that Raniere was the leader of DOS, along with NXIVM.

