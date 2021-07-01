Breaks His Silence Not Verbally But Tweeterly !? [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Breaks His Silence Not Verbally But Tweeterly !?

Bill Cosby Released From Prison

After being imprisoned for 3 years for a sexual assault charge The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has freed Bill Cosby after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination and that Bill Cosby CAN NOT be tried again on the same charges.  So yesterday Bill Cosby steeped out into freedom with his legal team surrounding him with reporters waiting to hear Cosby speak before he returned home to his awaiting wife and family.

Like the old saying goes when you know better you do better.

The 83 year old Bill Cosby let his legal team answer his questions and broke his silences via his Twitter account in 1968,  Tommie Smith,  John Carlos at the Olympics style.

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby

Bill Cosby served 3 years of a 10 year sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman back in 2004.

What are your thoughts on Bill Cosby being released?  Let us know in the comments after you take a look at Bill Cosby’s after release press conference and Tweet below

Bill Cosby Speaks

