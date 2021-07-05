CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio NHL Star Dies in Tragic Fireworks Accident

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Detroit Red Wings v Columbus Blue Jackets

Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

According to NBC4i, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.

The team reports his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall.

Novi, Michigan police Lt. Jason Meier tells The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Meier says Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled along with several other people, but he slipped and hit his head on concrete.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

Ohio NHL Star Dies in Tragic Fireworks Accident  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting
Ohio Police Chief Quits After Leaving a KKK…
 4 hours ago
07.05.21
Yara Shahidi Is Named Dior’s Global Beauty And…
 4 hours ago
07.05.21
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
Leaked Audio Of ESPNs Rachel Nichols With LBJ…
 5 hours ago
07.05.21
Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy…
 20 hours ago
07.04.21
Exclusives
Close