Former ‘Blade’ Star Stephen Dorff Reacts to Scarlett Johansson and ‘Black Widow’

Marvel films have been hugely successful and they have boosted the careers of those involved with the popular franchises.

One actor, however, is not all that interested in having anything to do with those films.

That would be Stephen Dorff, best known as bad guy “Deacon Frost” in 1998 Wesley Snipes movie ‘Blade.’

Recently, Dorff slammed Marvel’s hit films and franchises, especially in particular the upcoming ‘Black Widow.’ He called the new film “a bad video game.”

He didn’t stop there as he also called out one of the leading faces of the MCU.

From Uproxx:

In an interview with The Independent to promote his new film, Embattled, Dorff claimed to be “embarrassed” for Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and other actors who choose to star in the coming book blockbusters. In the piece Dorff, who once played the antagonist in Blade, said he’s too busy to star in Marvel films because he’s on the hunt for a project with the next great Hollywood legend instead. “I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he says. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Johansson has not commented as of yet, but it is likely she will brush it off and know the film will be a big hit for both her and Marvel.

As for Dorff, he does have two productions coming up called ‘Old Henry’ and ‘Paradise City.’

It appears that both Dorff and Johansson will be just fine.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images