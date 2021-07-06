LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court Upholds The Firing of The Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The former Cleveland Police officer responsible for the shooting and death a 12-year-old boy will not be able to get his job back.

Both Timothy Loehmann and the Cleveland Police union representing him got the verdict from the Ohio Supreme Court that they have declined to “accept the appeal of a lawsuit” brought by the union in hopes of getting Loehmann reinstated.

Loehmann is best known as the officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, 12, after he was discovered playing with what turned out to be a pellet gun near a recreation center back in 2014.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Attorneys for the union filed the appeal in April after the 8th District Court of Appeals earlier this year dismissed an appeal citing the police union’s failure to properly serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.

The decision effectively ends Loehmann’s efforts for reinstatement. Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, had “filed a brief” to oppose the appeal. She spoke more on the process back in the spring with WKYC 3News anchor Russ Mitchell.

Loehmann was fired from the CPD in 2017, though it was for “providing false information on his job application” as opposed to killing Rice. He was new to the Cleveland Police when he and his partner arrived at Cudell Recreation Center on the west side. Within seconds, Loehmann shot and killed Rice, even though, as a dispatcher told him and his partner, that “the gun could be a fake and the person might be a juvenile.”

Rice’s name has since been added to a list of victims that has inspired the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland