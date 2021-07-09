Stephanie Mills Drops New Music ‘Let’s Do The Right Thing’ [Official Music Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Stephanie Mills might be a long way from her day’s in ‘OZ’ but if you are a Stephanie Mills fan and been following her concerts on social media then you know her golden pipes can still belt out ‘Home’ as if she was still on Broadway at 1979 and at 4′ 9″ the 64 year old original Dorthy from The Wiz is still as fine as 79, before Autotunes was allowed.

The year is now 2021, Stephanie Mill’s the mother of one still doesn’t need auto tunes and can still stand flat footed blowing most singers off a concert stage at any given time. Whats even crazier is Stephanie Mills has dropped new music and by the sounds of her single ‘Let’s Do The Right Thing’, that the right thing might be for the billboard music charts as well as music streaming services to ring trending.

Not only did Stephanie Mills drop a new single, she dropped an official video to go along with it. ‘Let’s Do The Right Thing’, a classic lyrical libation with a traditional musical arrangement that is Stephanie Mills music bed in a call to action for social consciousness.

Take a look/listen to Stephanie Mills ‘Let’s Do The Right Thing’ in the official video below.

