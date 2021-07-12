The Bijou Star Files: Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 12, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

New Couple! Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Bask In Sweet Comedy Coupledom

The internet just found out about an unexpected but very cute relationship between some elite comedy offspring. Eddie Murphy‘s son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmine Lawrence are basking in some sweet comedy coupledom. Read More

UPSTATE NY COP PUNCHES WOMAN SQUARE IN THROAT During Wild Walmart Arrest

A police officer from upstate NY is on leave after he punched a woman he was arresting right in the throat — knocking her flat on the ground … and it’s all on video. Read More

Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need booster shots at this time

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that the US government is not yet telling Americans who are fully vaccinated that they need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, based on the current data, despite Pfizer saying it might be time for a third shot. Read More

Whys these parents volunteered their young children for Covid-19 vaccine trials

As troubling new variants emerge, doctors say America’s chances of winding down the Covid-19 pandemic in the US will largely depend on how many young adults and children get vaccinated. Read More

Concerns about unreported child abuse loom large despite easing Covid restrictions

Family welfare experts for months have looked to the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions as the turning point that would bring clarity about child abuse and neglect rates after a year of unreliable data. Read More

What Pfizer’s plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it’s more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated. Read More

Inflation is rising but the reasons why are changing

Americans have witnessed some wild price hikes over the past few months. Shortages and supply chain issues across the world have sent the cost to make and move goods soaring and left consumers paying up. Read More

Just one night of sleep loss harms your well-being, new study finds

One night of sleep loss is enough to disrupt your day-to-day mental and physical well-being, according to a new study, and consecutive days of sleep loss can increase these negative impacts. Read More

You could win a trip on the same Virgin Galactic space plane that flew Richard Branson to space

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson returned from his first space flight on Sunday , touching down on Earth after a quick trip to the edge of space via the VSS Unity space plane . Read More

‘I’d rather work’: Debate rages as states cut unemployment and workers seek jobs, better pay

The 60-year-old unemployed travel agent used to make around $7,000 a month working in Gainesville, Florida. But since losing her two jobs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, she has relied on the state’s unemployment benefit, which tops out at $275 a week, an amount equal to what Antoine used to make in two days. Read More

Police Sues California City For Black Lives Matter Mural

Five police officers reportedly filed a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto, located in the Silicone Valley area of California, for a Black Lives Matter mural. The police officers claim that the mural was aggressive and discriminatory for perpetuating anti-police practices. Read More

RICHARD BRANSON GREAT MORNING TO GO TO SPACE!!! ‘Virgin’ Launch, Landing a Huge Success

Virgin Galactic released the footage from inside the cabin that didn’t come through on the live feed, and it’s worth the wait. Check out the look on Branson’s face as the rocket engine ignites, shooting them toward space at 3 times the speed of sound. Read More

How the Manhattan DA could pressure Allen Weisselberg to cooperate against Donald Trump

A Mercedes-Benz for his wife, an apartment for his son and school tuition for his grandchildren. Read More

Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference. Read More

The World’s Deepest Pool Opens In Dubai

The world’s deepest pool has opened in Dubai. There’s an underwater city in Dubai that has now been updated with the world’s largest pool. This adds to the city’s giant sights. Read More

‘Black Widow’ is a big hit in theaters and on Disney+

Marvel saved the day again. And this time it was in theaters and on Disney+. Read More

First African American to win the National Spelling Bee gets offer of full LSU scholarship

Zaila Avant-garde, the teenager who this week became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, has earned yet another honor: an offer of a full scholarship to Louisiana State University. Read More

Engagement ring sales soar as Americans recover from the pandemic

The wedding industry is rebounding as the United States recovers from the pandemic. And with glimmers of normality in the air, more Americans are preparing to pop the question. Read More

An Alabama teen raised $39,000 for kids with cancer by cutting off his beloved 19-inch Afro

After growing his hair for six years, an Alabama teenager has cut it off to raise thousands f dollars for children with cancer. Read More

Kandi Burruss Reveals She Penned Destiny’s Childs’ “Bills, Bills, Bills” About an Ex Who Was Dating a Member of the Group

Burruss sat down to discuss the inspiration behind five songs she’s written, co-written, or performed and shared a funny story about DC’s hit. Read More

Jay-Z Gives Hilarious Reaction When Fan Asked Him to Autograph a Baseball

Jay-Z has taken many things in his career, but one of those things is not baseball, which he reminded a fan of. Read More

Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom After His Comment on Khloé Kardashian’s IG: ‘Play If You Want’

Tristan Thompson has put Lamar Odom on notice. Read More

Bill Cosby Forbidden From Performing at One of New York’s Most Popular Comedy Venues

Bill Cosby is reportedly trying to plan a comedy tour and there’s one definite place he won’t be allowed to perform: New York City’s Comedy Cellar. Read More

Disneyland Reveals Updated Jungle Cruise Ride After Removing Racially Offensive Features

Disneyland has unveiled its updated Jungle Cruise ride that removes racially offensive depictions of Indigenous people. Read More

Kevin Hart Receives Real-Life Llama From Nick Cannon as Gag Birthday Gift

In celebration of his 42nd birthday, Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious video clip showing fans his birthday gift from fellow comedian Nick Cannon. The video sees a llama and two animal handlers hanging out by the pool in Hart’s backyard. Read More

Barack Obama Shares Summer 2021 Playlist f/ Lil Baby, Drake, Migos, H.E.R. and More

Former President Barack Obama has shared yet another curated playlist—a tradition that he’s stayed true to for several years now—for summer 2021. Read More

Nicki Minaj Asks Lil Wayne What His Favorite Sex Position Is, Wayne Actually Responds

Nicki Minaj held her highly anticipated Instagram Live last night, in which she addressed a number of topics, including asking her mentor and Young Money boss Lil Wayne his favorite position in the bedroom. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET IT’S PRINCESS KULTURE’S BIRTHDAY… Adults Gotta Party Too!!!

Cardi B and Offset threw a princess-themed bash for Kulture‘s 3rd birthday — complete with a castle — but the proud parents also made sure to have some WAP-themed fun for themselves. Read More

AMERICAN AIRLINES Lady Taped to Seat …ALLEGED MENTAL HEALTH SCARE

A woman who allegedly had a mental health episode aboard an American Airlines flight appears to have been taped down after freaking out in the air … and the crew’s drastic response is getting some side-eye. Read More

OHIO STATE TROOPER SAVES CHOKING DRIVER’S LIFE …Guy Swallowed Weed!!!

A driver in Ohio got in serious trouble when he tried to avoid a weed bust by swallowing the green, and he’s damn lucky the state trooper who pulled him over knows the Heimlich. Read More

Tabitha Brown’s ‘Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning’ Sells Out In 39 Minutes!

Tabitha Brown is having another good week. Tabitha’s launched her “Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning” in partnership with McCormick and it sold out in 39 minutes! Read More

Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, And Dave Hollister Form New R&B Group ‘The Chi’

Please don’t call it a comeback! Just when it seems like there are no male R&B groups, a few Chicago natives are looking to change the current narrative of R&B music. Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister, and Donell Jones are the men we can thank for running it back! Read More

SUZZANNE DOUGLAS DELTA SIGMA THETA HONORING HER W/ Special Memorial Service

Suzzanne Douglas is getting an honorary homegoing from the sorority she championed, and helped lead, for well over a decade. Read More

