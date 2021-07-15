The Bijou Star Files: The Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, Khloe K Triangle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LAMAR ODOM TRISTAN’S RESPONSE WAS A MISTAKE …’Could Have Turned Ugly!!!’

Lamar Odom says things with Tristan Thompson”could have turned ugly” when the two ended up fighting over a steamy pic from Khloe Kardashian … but cooler heads prevailed. Read More

RICHARD SHERMAN ARREST 911 AUDIO

Caller Says NFL Star Was Threatening To Kill Himself A 911 caller says Richard Sherman drank two bottles of hard alcohol and was threatening to kill himself before he was arrested on Wednesday … new police audio, Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN ‘CANCEL CLUB’ SUCKS!!!

But I Can’t Stay Silent Anymore Chrissy Teigen says she’s the newest member of “cancel club” — and it’s been an awful experience she can’t wait to end. Read More

NJ MAN ON RACIST RANT Judge Rules …YOU’RE A DANGER TO YOUR COMMUNITY!!!

The guy who unleashed that racist tirade on his Black neighbor before getting hauled away by police will remain in custody … a judge was convinced he’s too dangerous to be on the streets. Read More

ANDREW BROWN JR. ESTATE SUES OVER POLICE-INVOLVED DEATH …He Posed No Threat!!!

Brown’s Aunt Lillie and his family attorney, Harry Daniels, Wednesday to explain why they filed this lawsuit … Daniels says it all comes down to transparency. Read More

WNBA’s Candace Parker Becomes The First Female Basketball Player To Grace The Cover Of NBA 2K

We have to give a round of applause to Candace Parker for making history as the first female basketball player to appear on the cover of the popular video game NBA 2K. Read More

Sources Close To Irina Shayk Reportedly Confirm That She & Kanye West Are “Just Friends” And That She “Doesn’t Want A Relationship”

Social media went into a frenzy last month when reports began circulating that Kanye West started dating model Irina Shayk following Kim Kardashian’s divorce filing back in January. However, according to new reports, sources close to Irina now say that she and Kanye are “just friends” and are not in a romantic relationship. Read More

Sha’ Carri Richardson To Compete In The 100 & 200 Meters At The Prefontaine Classic In August

#ShaCarriRichardson may not be competing at the Olympics in Tokyo, but she will be back on the track in August. Read More

Lauren London & Toya Johnson Show Their Love & Support To Nivea After She Opens Up About Her Past In New Interview

There is no doubt that Nivea was definitely one of the most memorable rising acts during the early 2000s. Recently she sat down with Kandi Burruss on her show “On That Note,” and shared her life story. Following the interview’s release, Nivea has been receiving love and support from her peers and fans from all over. Two people who showed their love and support to Nivea were Lauren London and Toya Johnson. Read More

Fans Speculate Hazel-E Is Accusing Cardi B Of Jacking Her Daughter’s Princess-Themed Party

Former “Love & Hip Hop” star Hazel-E is throwing BIG shade at an unnamed rapper, claiming her daughter’s princess-themed birthday party idea was stolen–and everyone pretty much knows she’s talking about Cardi B. Read More

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Is Desperately Seeking Housewives, Season 14 Casting Is in Shambles

Production on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 is underway and we have some exclusive tidbits on the chaotic casting process that’s currently underway. Read More

