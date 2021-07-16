Cavs Forward Kevin Love Drops Out of Tokyo Olympics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kevin Love won’t be joining Team USA this summer in Tokyo. The news came by way of a statement Friday (July 16) morning in which the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said he just wasn’t playing at a high enough level to compete in the Olympics.

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA,” Love said in the statement, “but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet.”

It’s been a trying season for Love. News5 reports that the 32-year-old player missed 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season.

Love is the second player that Team USA will need to swap out for the Olympic Games: Earlier this week, Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.

