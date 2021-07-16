CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘The Have and The Have Nots’ Is Ending With A Two-Part Reunion Special

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Oprah Winfrey Network's Press Reception With Tyler Perry's 'The Haves & The Have Nots' & 'Love Thy Neighbor'

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

A sad day has finally come, the families that we have grown to hate, well at least certain members of the Cryers, Harringtons and Young’s,  in eight seasons and 110 episodes on OWN, Tyler Perry’s ‘The Have and The Have Nots’, will be officially coming to an end after this season, with grand finale going down on July 20th.  But the night time soap opera series with a cult like following, that was written and executive produced by Tyler Perry himself, isn’t leaving without saying their last goodbye’s in a two part reunion special airing the Tuesday’s, July 27th  and August 3rd at 8pm.

‘The Have and The Have Nots’ reunion special will feature everyone’s favorite female pimp Candace Young (Tika Sumpter), the most hated attorney and woman in America Veronica Harrington (Angela Robinson), our beloved Miss Hanna Young (Crystal Fox), Hanna’s BFF Kathryn Cryer (Renée Lawless), the fine but slow Benny Young (Tyler Lepley) , the smart/fine as aged wine David Harrington that doesn’t make good choices in relationships period (Peter Parros), his son that thinks he can head shrink everyone Jeffrey Harrington (Gavin Houston) and the crack head that has 9000 lives Wyatt Cryer (Aaron O’Connell).  We are thinking because Justin was turned into bacon wouldn’t be available (Nicholas James, Tika Sumpter’s husband in real life).

Take a sneak peek at ‘The Have and The Have Nots’ series finale in the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

OWN , Reunion Special , The Have And The Have Nots , Tyler Perry

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of…
 30 mins ago
07.16.21
Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A…
 4 hours ago
07.16.21
2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2
Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now…
 16 hours ago
07.15.21
Cardi B And Normani Wear Nothing But Their…
 22 hours ago
07.15.21
Exclusives
Close