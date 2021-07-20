The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Has Got 7 Babies And He’s Proud

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 20, 2021:

Nick Cannon Shows Love To All Seven Of His Children On Social Media

Nick Cannon is a father of seven and proud of it! The entertainer took to social media to recognize all of his children. Read More

US State Department joins CDC in raising UK travel advisory

The US State Department raised its travel advisory for the United Kingdom to Level 4: Do Not Travel on Monday, aligning with an update made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier in the day. Read More

White House won’t commit to reopening northern border, despite announcement from Canada

The White House declined Monday to commit to reopening its northern border to Canadians after Canada’s government said vaccinated US citizens would be able to enter on August 9.Read More

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools for everyone over 2, regardless of vaccinations

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new Covid-19 guidance for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning and recommends universal masking in school of everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status — a stricter position than that taken this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read More

Donald Trump’s latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

Covid-19 cases — fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant — have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the virus. People need to get vaccinated or run the very real risk of getting the Delta variant. Read More

Biden reverses course on Facebook, says platform isn’t ‘killing people’ with vaccine misinformation

Biden initially suggested Facebook was ‘killing people’ by failing to police vaccine misinformation. Read More

Employee mental health is a huge concern after such a brutal stretch

Living in a perpetual state of disruption, uncertainty and grief can test anyone’s mental health. Read More

To prevent performance anxiety from interfering with a healthy sex life, mindfulness is an answer

Just as in a summer blockbuster, there are superheroes and supervillains of sex. The most powerful hero is arousal — the warmth we generate when we touch, the fantasy that turns us on. It’s the mechanism by which we climb the peaks of pleasure. But like a classic movie standoff, arousal often never gets a chance to shine, thanks to its nemesis: anxiety. Read More

Why returning to office will be 10 times harder than the transition to working from home

When the pandemic hit last year and companies and schools of all types scrambled to get people set up to work and learn from home, almost nobody thought about moving everyone back to the office. Read More

JEFF BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN CO. Trying to Turn Space Travel INTO A COMMERCIAL FLIGHT (EVENTUALLY)

Jeff Bezos says he wants his virgin trip to space to become something everyday people can do on the regs — almost like catching an airline flight … which his company is aiming to do through their shuttles. Read More

First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison after DOJ says stiffer sentence could stop future attacks

A man who pleaded guilty to breaching the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison in a closely watched case that could influence how hundreds of other rioters charged with the same felony are punished. Read More

Former Walmart Worker Wins $125 Million in Lawsuit After Being Fired by the Company

A former Walmart employee with Down’s Syndrome has just been awarded $125 million after the company fired her. Read More

The United States Is Grappling With Six Month Passport Application Backlog

It looks like your Colombia BBL trip will have to wait a bit longer, ladies, as the United States is experiencing a significant passport application backlog. Read More

Ta’Neasha Chappell Dies In Custody At Indiana Jail

One family is looking for answers after their daughter died in police custody. Read More

TOKYO OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY Composer Quits …HE BRAGGED ABOUT MAKING DISABLED BOY EAT FECES

Just when you thought things couldn’t get much worse for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Keigo Oyamada — one of the composers for the opening ceremony — has pulled out … following claims he bullied a disabled classmate. Read More

TULSA’S ‘MOST WANTED’ WOMAN GETS HERSELF BUSTED …After Asking on FB Post About Reward Money!!!

If the show “America’s Dumbest Criminals” is ever revived it’s got prime content courtesy of a woman in Oklahoma who got herself arrested after commenting on Tulsa PD’s “Most Wanted” Facebook post … about her whereabouts. Read More

LIL DURK SAYS A MISSED FLIGHT LED TO NOT BEING ON KANYE WEST’S FORTHCOMING ALBUM

Out of nowhere, we have fallen into the middle of Kanye West album season. With a tracklist hovering around online, one name that is missing is Lil Durk, who revealed why he isn’t on the new release. Read More

Falynn Guobadia Confirms Ex-Husband Simon Told Her Porsha Williams Slept with His Cousin for Her Rolls-Royce [Video]

Porsha Williams was once dating soon-to-be husband Simon Guobadia’s cousin!? Read More

J Prince Says Feds are Harassing Him for Crimes He Didn’t Commit, Accuses Them of Racism [Video]

Legendary music executive J. Prince spoke out against police harassing him on social media, this weekend, saying that feds are blaming him for the actions of others. Read More

Safaree Says Marriage “Makes Everything Way More Serious Than It Has To Be”

Safaree Samuels is showing his fans a different side of himself than ever before. The Stuntman is usually cracking jokes and spreading love, but the recent turmoil in his relationship with his estranged wife Erica Mena has him singing a totally different tune. Read More

Usher Says He’s ‘Loving Being a Girl Dad’ to Daughter Sovereign and ‘Can’t Wait’ for Baby No. 4

Usher is gearing up to welcome his fourth child, second with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, but he’s still very much enjoying being a new dad to baby girl Sovereign Bo. Read More

DAMON DASH WALKS INTO GLASS BEFORE PODCAST RECORDING

Dame Dash and his sunglasses or not having a sip of coffee may have hindered him a bit. The Hip-Hop mogul was strolling into The Cray podcast and walked clean into a glass window. Read More

Bhad Bhabie Says The Success of Her Record-Breaking OnlyFans Account Was ‘Shocking’

Bhad Bhabie’s record-breaking OnlyFans page is still doing numbers, but the 18-year-old says she knew that it would ..Read More

Jayda Cheaves Claims She Makes $8K Per IG Post After Denying Caption Was A Sub (Video)

The women in Lil Baby’s life are trying to convince you there’s no drama between them. After Ayesha, the mother of Lil Baby’s eldest son, posted a sexy video of her dancing to his music, fans interpreted a caption Jayda Cheaves wrote after as a sub in response to Ayesha. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK SET TO RELEASE A CHILDREN’S BOOK CALLED ‘I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT’

Colin Kaepernick can now add author and publisher to his growing resume as the athlete turned activist gears up to release a children’s book. Read More

FUTURE RESPONDS TO INSTAGRAM MODEL CLAIMING HE OFFERED $5K FOR SEX

Future took to Instagram to slam claims that he paid a woman for sex. Read More

New Report Estimates Drake, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and More Artists’ 2020 Streaming and Publishing Earnings

Billboard has revealed a report of the highest-paid musicians of 2020 in the U.S. and some of the results may be surprising. Read More

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Thinking About Putting Its Baby Powder Liabilities Into Bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson is reportedly thinking about filing for bankruptcy. Read More

Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly Over Inflammatory Tweet Aimed At Her: “Do Better”

Naomi Osaka has responded to former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly after she shared an inflammatory tweet directed at the tennis player. Read More

