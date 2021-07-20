The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Has Got 7 Babies And He’s Proud

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 20, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Nick Cannon Shows Love To All Seven Of His Children On Social Media
Nick Cannon is a father of seven and proud of it! The entertainer took to social media to recognize all of his children. Read More
US State Department joins CDC in raising UK travel advisory
The US State Department raised its travel advisory for the United Kingdom to Level 4: Do Not Travel on Monday, aligning with an update made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier in the day. Read More
White House won’t commit to reopening northern border, despite announcement from Canada
The White House declined Monday to commit to reopening its northern border to Canadians after Canada’s government said vaccinated US citizens would be able to enter on August 9.Read More
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools for everyone over 2, regardless of vaccinations
The American Academy of Pediatrics released new Covid-19 guidance for schools on Monday that supports in-person learning and recommends universal masking in school of everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status — a stricter position than that taken this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read More
Donald Trump’s latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement
Covid-19 cases — fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant — have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the virus. People need to get vaccinated or run the very real risk of getting the Delta variant. Read More
Biden reverses course on Facebook, says platform isn’t ‘killing people’ with vaccine misinformation
Biden initially suggested Facebook was ‘killing people’ by failing to police vaccine misinformation. Read More
Employee mental health is a huge concern after such a brutal stretch
Living in a perpetual state of disruption, uncertainty and grief can test anyone’s mental health. Read More
To prevent performance anxiety from interfering with a healthy sex life, mindfulness is an answer
Just as in a summer blockbuster, there are superheroes and supervillains of sex. The most powerful hero is arousal — the warmth we generate when we touch, the fantasy that turns us on. It’s the mechanism by which we climb the peaks of pleasure. But like a classic movie standoff, arousal often never gets a chance to shine, thanks to its nemesis: anxiety. Read More
Why returning to office will be 10 times harder than the transition to working from home
When the pandemic hit last year and companies and schools of all types scrambled to get people set up to work and learn from home, almost nobody thought about moving everyone back to the office. Read More
JEFF BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN CO. Trying to Turn Space Travel INTO A COMMERCIAL FLIGHT (EVENTUALLY)
Jeff Bezos says he wants his virgin trip to space to become something everyday people can do on the regs — almost like catching an airline flight … which his company is aiming to do through their shuttles. Read More
First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison after DOJ says stiffer sentence could stop future attacks
A man who pleaded guilty to breaching the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison in a closely watched case that could influence how hundreds of other rioters charged with the same felony are punished. Read More
Former Walmart Worker Wins $125 Million in Lawsuit After Being Fired by the Company
A former Walmart employee with Down’s Syndrome has just been awarded $125 million after the company fired her. Read More
The United States Is Grappling With Six Month Passport Application Backlog
It looks like your Colombia BBL trip will have to wait a bit longer, ladies, as the United States is experiencing a significant passport application backlog. Read More
Ta’Neasha Chappell Dies In Custody At Indiana Jail
One family is looking for answers after their daughter died in police custody. Read More
TOKYO OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY Composer Quits …HE BRAGGED ABOUT MAKING DISABLED BOY EAT FECES
Just when you thought things couldn’t get much worse for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Keigo Oyamada — one of the composers for the opening ceremony — has pulled out … following claims he bullied a disabled classmate. Read More
TULSA’S ‘MOST WANTED’ WOMAN GETS HERSELF BUSTED …After Asking on FB Post About Reward Money!!!
If the show “America’s Dumbest Criminals” is ever revived it’s got prime content courtesy of a woman in Oklahoma who got herself arrested after commenting on Tulsa PD’s “Most Wanted” Facebook post … about her whereabouts. Read More
LIL DURK SAYS A MISSED FLIGHT LED TO NOT BEING ON KANYE WEST’S FORTHCOMING ALBUM
Out of nowhere, we have fallen into the middle of Kanye West album season. With a tracklist hovering around online, one name that is missing is Lil Durk, who revealed why he isn’t on the new release. Read More
Falynn Guobadia Confirms Ex-Husband Simon Told Her Porsha Williams Slept with His Cousin for Her Rolls-Royce [Video]
Porsha Williams was once dating soon-to-be husband Simon Guobadia’s cousin!? Read More
J Prince Says Feds are Harassing Him for Crimes He Didn’t Commit, Accuses Them of Racism [Video]
Legendary music executive J. Prince spoke out against police harassing him on social media, this weekend, saying that feds are blaming him for the actions of others. Read More
Safaree Says Marriage “Makes Everything Way More Serious Than It Has To Be”
Safaree Samuels is showing his fans a different side of himself than ever before. The Stuntman is usually cracking jokes and spreading love, but the recent turmoil in his relationship with his estranged wife Erica Mena has him singing a totally different tune. Read More
Usher Says He’s ‘Loving Being a Girl Dad’ to Daughter Sovereign and ‘Can’t Wait’ for Baby No. 4
Usher is gearing up to welcome his fourth child, second with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, but he’s still very much enjoying being a new dad to baby girl Sovereign Bo. Read More
DAMON DASH WALKS INTO GLASS BEFORE PODCAST RECORDING
Dame Dash and his sunglasses or not having a sip of coffee may have hindered him a bit. The Hip-Hop mogul was strolling into The Cray podcast and walked clean into a glass window. Read More
Bhad Bhabie Says The Success of Her Record-Breaking OnlyFans Account Was ‘Shocking’
Bhad Bhabie’s record-breaking OnlyFans page is still doing numbers, but the 18-year-old says she knew that it would ..Read More
Jayda Cheaves Claims She Makes $8K Per IG Post After Denying Caption Was A Sub (Video)
The women in Lil Baby’s life are trying to convince you there’s no drama between them. After Ayesha, the mother of Lil Baby’s eldest son, posted a sexy video of her dancing to his music, fans interpreted a caption Jayda Cheaves wrote after as a sub in response to Ayesha. Read More
COLIN KAEPERNICK SET TO RELEASE A CHILDREN’S BOOK CALLED ‘I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT’
Colin Kaepernick can now add author and publisher to his growing resume as the athlete turned activist gears up to release a children’s book. Read More
FUTURE RESPONDS TO INSTAGRAM MODEL CLAIMING HE OFFERED $5K FOR SEX
Future took to Instagram to slam claims that he paid a woman for sex. Read More
New Report Estimates Drake, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and More Artists’ 2020 Streaming and Publishing Earnings
Billboard has revealed a report of the highest-paid musicians of 2020 in the U.S. and some of the results may be surprising. Read More
Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Thinking About Putting Its Baby Powder Liabilities Into Bankruptcy
Johnson & Johnson is reportedly thinking about filing for bankruptcy. Read More
Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly Over Inflammatory Tweet Aimed At Her: “Do Better”
Naomi Osaka has responded to former Fox News and NBC News journalist Megyn Kelly after she shared an inflammatory tweet directed at the tennis player. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com