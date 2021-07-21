Remy Ma to Host New Crime Series [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Remy Ma was the Queen of the Love and Hip Hop family on VH1, now VH1 is expanding her Queendom.

Remy Ma dropped some exciting news via her Instagram, that she will be hosting a new crime series on VH1 titled “My True Crime Story” that will tell the story of a different individual whose “questionable activities” got them into some kind of trouble. Much like other crime shows, the individuals involved in these “questionable activities’ will tell their own stories with reenactments with Remy Ma filling in the gaps.

According to Remy Ma:

Crimes🚨Headlines 📰Redemption ✊🏾 Hear the REAL story from the masterminds themselves ! @mytruecrimestory premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10/9c on @vh1 Narrated by Me! #RemyMa Sidebar: It’s like watching true crime shows in my living room with me while I’m commentating 🍿 Double Sidebar: I try to keep the “are you dumb”s to a minimum 😂

Take a look at the the official trailer to ‘My True Crime Story’ hosted by Remy Ma on VH1 that premiers August 2 at 10pm below.

