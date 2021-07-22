Can’t We Just Move On!? 3LW Gave ‘Chickengate’ ‘The Encore’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In 1999, before social media and while most people were worried about their computers shutting down from the Y2K bug that was going to hit when the year 2000 rang in, their was a singing group of three little women by the names of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton whose group name was 3LW. Then the not so uncommon group fight, member replacement, breakup came, leaving Naturi Naughton out. But what made this particular groups fight/breakup/replacement so interesting is the Urban Legend of ‘Chickengate’ and for some reason ‘Chickengate’ has got a resurrection thanks to BET and that little show ‘The Encore’ that stars Nivea, Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Felisha King (Cherish), and Fallon King and Pamela Long (Total) that try to come together to create another power hose singing group.

Can’t we all just move on??

So we know that Adrienne Bailon moved on to ‘The Real’, and we know that Naturi Naughton is the Queen Mother of Starz ‘Power’ nation, which leaves us with Kiely Williams on BET’s ‘The Encore’. So who do you think brought up ‘Chickengate’ A G A I N?

Paraphrasing the what had happened was, an argument happened that led to a plate of food beings thrown in Naturi Naughton’s face then leaving her to figure it out how she was getting home. Not to mention the rumor that color-shaming was the center culprit.

Naturi Naughton’s side of the story back in 2002 was this:

“There was an argument between me and Michelle Williams,” (the group’s manager, who is also member Kiely Williams’ mother) “And Kiely and Adrienne are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face — mashed potatoes, macaroni all in my hair, down my clothes, messing up my do! Nobody has the right to hit me. That’s not what I’m here for, … to be physically abused. So I said, ‘Get me a flight back to Newark, New Jersey,’ and they wouldn’t even help me get a ticket”

Kiely Williams who say’s the whole ‘Chickengate’ incident has effected her life greatly and her life has been reduced to a chicken meme, at down to talk about the incident almost 20 years later with a bucket of chicken on her lap no doubt.

“I didn’t throw chicken at anybody. The chicken was in my hand but if you call my mother a b**ch, I’m throwing whatever,”

Kiely Williams then continued the conversation and the axe of her frustrations on Twitter:

“Throwing hands, and whatever is in them over my mother. She is a saint. If my phone was in my hand and not my dinner she would’ve gotten that. And none of you would’ve done any different. I saw a clip of an interview a while ago with an ex-group member talking about ‘profanities were exchanged’ and I think the question is: what profanities were ‘exchanged’ before I popped off? Was it ‘b**ch’ and my mother in the same sentence?”

Let’s pray for healing with the hopes that all these women can kumbaya one day respectfully at a Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish to apologize to the chicken as well.

Take a look at the video below.

