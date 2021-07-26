Ronnie Oneal Say’s He Isn’t Sorry And Given 3 Life Sentences [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ronnie Oneal went viral when he gave opening statements in his murder trial, representing himself after killing his children’s mother, his daughter with special needs then tried to kill his son by stabbing him then setting him on fire. By the grace of God little Ronnie Oneal survived and courageously testified against his father, as well as had to endure being cross examined by his father Ronnie Oneal. And because of his testimony Ronnie Oneal will be spending the rest of his life in jail. Ronnie Oneal thought he would do a repeat of his opening statements while addressing the court during sentencing but this time the judge said she had, had enough.

While in court being sentenced Ronnie Oneal said he wasn’t sorry for the murders of his girlfriend and 9-year-old daughter with special needs during his sentencing, the judge then spoke: “Nineteen years I’ve been at this job, I’ve seen human beings killed at the hands of others in every way imaginable… This is the worst case I’ve ever seen,” Judge Michelle Sisco said. “For the rest of my life I will be haunted by what I saw as far as the evidence, and just the abject cruelty of it all.”

