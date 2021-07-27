CLOSE
Report: Man Faces Abduction Charge After Grabbing Teen At Hopkins Airport

A court complaint says the suspect became violent after asking the woman for her phone number

A teen girl waiting to board her flight at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport encountered a nightmarish scenario. According to a story shared by Fox 8, a man arrested over the weekend faces a charge of abduction following a bizarre scenario that took place in front of a crowd of travelers.

A court complaint says the girl told police a stranger asked for her phone number. Then, she said, he put his face next to hers, tried to pull her close to him to kiss her, and then “continued grabbing her arm several times” to keep her from getting away.

According to the complaint, the girl yelled for help. Multiple sources told members of the press that people close to the incident saw what was going on and separated the two.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested David Harze.

