Lizzo Asks Fans to ‘Give Me 6 feet’ [VIDEO]

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One DigitalThe COVID-19 shelter in place as well as mask mandates that went in affect in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused some people to come unglued because they just couldn’t wrap their head around not going out and when you do wearing a mask. Then when the COVID-19 vaccine came people wanted to get back to normal which meant going out without a mask, so for those that weren’t becoming conspiracy theorist, getting vaccinated was a no brainer but for the skeptics the vaccine was a no, no. By 2021 people started getting vaccinated by May/June of 2021, just in time for the summer, COVID-19 numbers dropped and so did the mask mandates for those who are vaccinated. The problem is we opened things back up on a honor system and things returned to normal real quick and so did the spread of COVID-19’s big cousin the Delta Variant that is more contagious then regular COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine can save your life from Delta Variant however it can’t keep you from getting it. So the CDC is talking about new mask mandates and Hip Hop star Lizzo is talking about giving her 6 feet.

Hip Hop sensation Lizzo took to Instagram Live to deliver a message in regards to herself, fans and the COVID-19 Delta Variant:

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” “This s— is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

Mic drop !!

Take a look at Lizzo telling fans to ‘Give me 6 feet’ below.

