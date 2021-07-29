The Bijou Star Files: ATL Srgt Looses Job After Kicking Woman In The Face

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Video circulates of Atlanta cop kicking woman in head; Police sergeant, officer relieved from duty

After videos started circulating on social media of an Atlanta Police sergeant kicking a woman in the head, the department said it has relieved two of its officers from duty. Read More

NETFLIX, GOOGLE & FB DROP THE HAMMER ON THE UNVACCINATED

Those who are unvaccinated and want to continue working at Netflix, Facebook or Google in the near future better roll up their sleeves … and get the jab, ’cause it’ll be mandatory. Read More

DOMINIQUE DAWES I SYMPATHIZE WITH SIMONE BILES …Tons of Pressure Around Her

Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics for her own well-being is totally understandable, that is — if you take into account the pressure around her, and what she’s survived … so says Dominique Dawes. Read More

‘ARTHUR’ PBS SHOW ENDING AFTER 25 SEASONS

“Arthur” — the longest-running children’s animated series in U.S. TV history — is coming to an end. And it begs a question … Hey, what gives?! Read More

KELLY CLARKSON WILL PAY HER EX $200K/MONTH …In Temporary Support

Kelly Clarkson will be coughing up almost a quarter of a million dollars every 30 days to her ex-husband in the fallout of their divorce, at least for now … Read More

CAPITOL RIOT HEARINGS OFC. FANONE SHARES VILE VOICEMAIL …’I Wish They Woulda Killed All of You!!!’

Officer Michael Fanone says his testimony for Congress is triggering the hell out of someone who left him a vile voicemail … filled with hate speech and wishing death on him and other police officers. Read More

TORY LANEZ ROLLING LOUD CAMEO MAY HAVE VIOLATED ORDER …To Stay Away from Megan Thee Stallion!!!

DaBaby‘s controversial Rolling Loud performance continues to stir up trouble — not just for him, but also for his surprise special guest … Tory Lanez. Read More

CELEB DERMATOLOGIST, DR. KHADAVI BEING INVESTIGATED BY MEDICAL BOARD After Homophobic Rant

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi is under investigation by a governing body of medical professionals … following his homophobic rant. Read More

Trae Tha Truth Supports Student Who Went Viral For Selling Water To Raise Money For School Clothes

Recently a post went viral about a young man in Houston selling water to raise money for school clothes. The Facebook post detailed that the high schooler, Jaydeen Buckley, who will attend Westbury High School, was a sweet kid and was outside of an Exxon gas station for three weeks trying to raise funds. Several people commented on the post and asked how to contact the young man and that’s when Trae Tha Truth stepped in! Read More

New York City To Offer People $100 To Get Vaccinated

With Covid cases climbing, New York City officials think they know what will motivate citizens to get vaccinated quickly–cold hard cash. Read More

Unvaccinated NFL Players May Be Issued A $14,650 Fine For Violating COVID-19 Protocol

Unvaccinated NFL players “will be subjected to a fine of $14,650 every time they violate COVID-19 procedures.” Read More

Lay’s Introduces Limited-Edition Flavor Swap Potato Chips

Lay’s has introduced a fun new mash-up of two of the brand’s most iconic snacks. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s Team Says DaBaby Bringing Out Tory Lanez Was a Big “F You”

DaBaby has stirred up quite the controversy for himself and rapper Tory Lanez this past weekend during their Rolling Loud performance, and it’s not just because of his homophobic comments. Read More

Will Smith Portrays Venus and Serena Williams’ Father in New Film ‘King Richard’

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sports drama starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, has been released. Read More

Former High School Principal Commits Suicide Amid Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct

A former associate principal at a high school in Iowa killed himself last week as an investigation into allegations he sexually exploited a student is currently ongoing. Read More

Twitter is Testing a New Shopping Feature

Twitter is looking to enter the world of e-commerce as the next social media platform that allows users to shop directly from retail brands. Read More

Judge Allowing Offenders to Get Vaccinated in Lieu of Doing Community Service

Judge Fred Crifasi of the 19th JDC is apparently offering offenders the option of being vaccinated instead of performing community service hours. Read More

President Obama Joins NBA Africa as a Minority Owner and Strategic Partner

Former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a minority owner and strategic partner. Read More

Maryland Man Arrested for Threatening Dr. Fauci in Chain of Emails

Infectious disease scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family were allegedly threatened with being “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire” by a 56-year-old man. Read More

Walmart to Cover College Tuition and Books Costs for its Employees

Walmart announced on Tuesday that the big box retail giant would be covering college tuition and book costs to part-time and full-time employees. The educational program will be available to roughly 1.5 million workers. Read More

Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn Spoke About Being Racially Abused During The Jan. 6 Insurrection

Capitol Hill Police Officer Harry Dunn spoke to a congressional panel investigating the January 6 insurrection riots about when he was threatened and surrounded by rioters. The deplorable rioters at some moments called him the N-word along with other racial insults. Read More

Orange County Florida Mayor Announces Disney World Area Is In A COVID ‘Crisis’

According to reports, Orange County, Florida, is in a COVID-19 crisis. Orange County is home to Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando Resorts, and Seaworld Orlando. Read More

Healthcare Worker Has Both Legs Amputated After Contracting Covid-19 Days After Receiving Second Vaccine Dose

A healthcare worker in Minnesota was forced to have both of her legs amputated and soon have her hands amputated shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Lizzo Responds to ‘Rumor That I Stage-Dived at a Concert and Killed Somebody’ [Video]

Lizzo is putting the brakes on an absurd rumor that may smear her name. Read More

Woman at Pool Arrested for Refusing to Turn off Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

A woman who refused to turn down Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit single “WAP” reportedly found herself in handcuffs. Read More

Silk Sonic Invited Fans To A Cryptic ‘Summertime Jam’ This Friday [Photos]

There’s some good news for fans of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s group, Silk Sonic: Another single is on the way. Read More

Rihanna Announces Fenty Parfum [Photos]

Rihanna has a new announcement — and it has nothing to do with music. Read More

Simone Biles Mocked As A Coward By Candace Owens For Pulling Out Of Olympics [Photo]

Like a bad penny, we can always count on Candace Owens to pop up with her opinion. Read More

‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Could Include Kim Cattrall After All, Production Source Says ‘The Door Is Open’

Will fans see Samantha Jones in the forthcoming Sex and the City reboot after all… Read More

Young Thug Speaks On His Near-Death Experience After Liver & Kidney Failure: I Felt Like My Whole Body Was Numb & I Couldn’t Move

Young Thug recently did an interview and he opened up about a near-death experience he had towards the beginning of the pandemic. Read More

NBA YoungBoy Denied Bond In Firearms Possession Case, Rapper Will Remain In Jail Until His Trial

NBA YoungBoy will remain behind bars for the time being. Read More

LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul & Adele Are Not ‘Super Serious’ Despite Recent Dating Rumors

Despite recent speculation, Adele and Rich Paul are not exclusively dating. As previously reported , Adele and her rumored boo Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, were spotted out at the NBA Finals game in Phoenix on July 17. Read More

Nelly Performance At North Idaho State Fair Is Being Boycotted By Locals: He Is Glorifying The Pimp Lifestyle

Nelly is apparently not welcome in the Idaho panhandle! Read More

DaBaby Dropped By ‘boohooMAN’ For Controversial Statements + He Seemingly Responds: No Weapon Formed

It seems like DaBaby is still dealing with a few repercussions for controversial statements he made at Rolling Loud. Read More

Charles Barkley Wants Sports Leagues To Make It Mandatory For Players To Get COVID-19 Vaccine: People Who Are Not Vaccinated Are Just A**holes

Charles Barkley recently shared some controversial comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Tiger Woods Doesn’t Think He’s The ‘GOAT’: I’m Not There Yet

Tiger Woods might be one of the greatest in his sport, but he’s not ready to be dubbed the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) yet. Read More

KEVIN GATES AND PROPELLER TEAM UP FOR CAMPAIGN FOCUSED ON MENTAL HEALTH, ENDING MASS INCARCERATION

Kevin Gates is known for speaking his mind and fulfills every promise. Today, the multi-platinum selling artist has announced a partnership with social impact-focused digital platform Propeller, in conjunction with his upcoming massive Khaza Tour. Read More

SOURCE SPORTS: 2020 OLYMPIC GAME RATINGS ARE DOWN AS TOP ATHLETES SIMONE BILES AND NAOMI OSAKA ARE OUT

Advertisers and the American fans seem to share similar views of the 2020 Olympics. Those views appears to be we’re not watching much of the games right now. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION’S COLLABORATION WITH REVLON AND STOCK X SOLD OUT IN ONE DAY

Megan Thee Stallion is back with a new collaboration. Wednesday, Megan shared that she’s releasing limited edition products on Stock X. Read More

NEW BIGGIE & TUPAC DOCUMENTARY TO EXAMINE SUGE KNIGHT AS ‘LAST MAN STANDING’

A new documentary, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac, has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures. Read More

CARDI B IS REPORTEDLY DUE TO GIVE BIRTH IN SEPTEMBER

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child and is expecting to give birth in September. Read More

