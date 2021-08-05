The Bijou Star Files: Dre Day Isn’t A Pay Day For Daughter Living In A Car

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 5, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dr. Dre’s Estranged 38-Year-Old Daughter Says She Is Living In Her Car After Not Receiving Money From Him In 18 Months

Dr. Dre’s estranged 38-year-old daughter, LaTanya Young, made headlines when she revealed that she allegedly had not seen him in 18 years and had applied for work as a FedEx driver to make ends meet. Well, it appears that since then, things have gotten worse for LaTanya, as she now claims that she is homeless due to Dr. Dre allegedly not sending her any money in the last 18 months. Read More

Ice-T Says Responds to People Criticizing Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old Daughter, Says He’s Still Breastfeeding Too

Ice-T wants you to know that his 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, still feeds from her mom Coco Austin’s breasts — and he likes to suck on them too. Read More

Defense Secretary Austin expected to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for active duty troops

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to seek authorization to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all active duty troops as soon as this week, following President Joe Biden’s directive that the military examine how and when it could make that happen. Read More

White woman in viral video says she had no choice but to call police on Black bird-watcher

The white woman who was recorded on video calling police to claim that a Black bird-watcher was threatening her in New York City’s Central Park last year said she felt she was backed into a corner. Read More

KENDALL JENNER SUED LIU JO WANTS $1.8 MIL FOR MISSED PHOTO SHOOT …Team Blames COVID Conflicts

Kendall Jenner‘s being sued by a famous Italian clothing designer for only appearing in one of 2 contracted photo shoots — but her management team says COVID’s to blame, and the company refused to be flexible. Read More

Black Man Who Said He Suffered Attempted Lynching in Indiana Last Year Now Facing Charges Related to the Incident

Vauhxx Booker, a Black man in Indiana who said he suffered an “attempted lynching” last year when five white men—two of whom have been charged with multiple felonies—accused him of trespassing on land he said he didn’t know they owned. Read More

BARACK OBAMA CANCELS 60TH BIRTHDAY BASH …Amid Rising Delta Surges

The Delta variant of COVID-19 seems to have stopped the Obamas in their tracks — the ex-President’s birthday bash has been canceled. Read More

Trump asks court to end House pursuit of his tax returns from IRS

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team formally stepped into a long-running fight over a US House request for his tax returns, claiming Trump’s financial history is being unfairly pursued for political reasons by Democrats and seeking to end House Ways and Means Committee investigations into the ex-President and his companies. Read More

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. Read More

Blac Chyna’s Rep Says She Isn’t Responsible For Tweets Made About Tyga– ‘Twitter Account Was Hacked’

On Monday, a couple of tweets about #Tyga were made from #BlacChyna’s account, but a rep from her camp says she isn’t responsible for the tweets because she was “hacked.” Read More

Yung Miami & Diddy Spark Dating Rumors After A Video Of The Two Surfaces

Yung Miami and Diddy were the talk of social media early Wednesday after a video of the two surfaced online. In the video, the two appeared to be cozied up together, which caused quite a few folks to question whether the two were dating. Read More

Kansas City Woman Ends Up Winning $1 Million After Purchasing Scratch-Off Ticket to ‘Pass the Time’ After Her Flight Got Canceled

A woman’s decision to “pass the time” by purchasing a lottery ticket led to her winning $1 million. Read More

Strangers Donate Over $200,000 to Mother of Three Who Was Facing Eviction in 1 Day

A Las Vegas mother of three, Dasha Kelly, facing eviction over her back rent,has had that stress alleviated after more than $200,000 was donated to her by strangers in just over 24 hours. Read More

FETTY WAP DAUGHTER DIED OF HEART DEFECT COMPLICATIONS

Fetty Wap’s daughter died as a result of a health issue she’d carried with her since birth … Read More

Sanaa Lathan Reveals She Stopped Drinking Alcohol Three Years Ago: ‘It Was Dimming My Energy’

Sanaa Lathan recently revealed she stopped drinking alcohol three years ago — and we can’t help but wonder if it has anything to do with the allegations she once bit Beyoncé at a party. Read More

Khloe Kardashian ‘Not Interested’ To Rekindle Romance With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is continuing to focus on herself and her daughter following her split from Tristan Thompson. Read More

Quavo Bragged On Instagram That He Pays His Assistant $5,000 A Day [Photo]

So it turns out that Quavo’s assistant might be richer than most rappers. Read More

Angela Bassett To Make $450,000 Per ‘9-1-1’ Episode, Could Become Highest Paid Actress Of Color On Drama Series

Angela Bassett could reach a huge milestone if recent news about her salary is true. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

