The Bijou Star Files: Stephanie Mills Verzuz Chaka Khan Ball Dropped

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 6, 2021:

Stephanie Mills Supports Phylicia Rashad & Says She Loves Bill Cosby Too, Doesn’t Want A Biopic + Explains How Timbaland’s Manager Dropped The Ball On VERZUZ Battle Between Her & Chaka Khan

Singer/songwriter Stephanie Mills dished on her music-making process, the success of the ’70s Broadway version of the musical The Wiz, and why she doesn’t want a biopic about her life. The songstress also shared her support of Phylicia Rashad following her controversial statement on Bill Cosby and spoke candidly on why she and Chaka Khan will never take part in a VERZUZ battle. Read More

Former Minneapolis Police Officers Want Separate Trial From Derek Chauvin

Three former Minneapolis cops accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have requested to be tried separately from Derek Chauvin in their upcoming trial. Read More

AALIYAH ESTATE RELEASES STATEMENT OVER “UNAUTHORIZED PROJECTS”

Aaliyah’s estate is responding after an online account claimed they were releasing the late singer’s music. Read More

SEVERAL LGBTQ AND HIV ORGANIZATIONS PEN OPEN LETTER TO DABABY

DaBaby has apologized to the LGBTQ community, however, a coalition of 11 LGBTQ and HIV-focused organizations have released an open letter to the “Suge” rapper. Read More

MISSY ELLIOTT TO FANS CALLING FOR A VERZUZ APPEARANCE: “I THINK WE WILL WAIT LATER ON ME”

For the fans that are eager to see Missy Elliott in a VERZUZ battle, you have to wait a little longer. Missy responded to one of her many fans that would love to see it happen. Read More

C-Murder Believes Concealed Documents With DNA Evidence Can Prove His Innocence

C-Murder has been fighting for his freedom for nearly 20 years, and he believes there are major details hidden away in a sealed file that could allow him to be a free man once again. Read More

AALIYAH MUSIC FINALLY STREAMING …20 Years After Her Death

Aaliyah fans who’ve been waiting years to be able to listen to her music on digital streaming platforms, are about to get it. Read More

KANYE WEST SPIKED OUT TO HANG WITH LIL YACHTY …Before 2nd ‘Donda’ Party

Lil Yachty‘s posted up with Kanye West inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and from the look of things, Yachty’s vibing on “Donda” … while Ye’s morphing into a supervillain. Read More

Usher Says He and T-Pain Are on Good Terms Following Autotune Comment

Despite Usher slamming T-Pain for using autotune early in his career, the “Superstar” singer says that the two are in a good space. Read More

Bernie Mac’s Daughter Recalls His Aggressive Parenting: His Celebrity Didn’t Exempt Him From Making Mortal Mistakes + Says They Made Amends Before He Passed

Just days before the 13th anniversary of Bernie Mac’s death, his only daughter Je’Niece McCullough shared what it was like growing up with the comedian as her father. Read More

Apryl Jones Claims She Is ‘Always Getting Served’ By Omarion: I’m Tired & I Would Like For It To Stop

The drama between Apryl Jones and Omarion continues, and she says it’s gotten to the point where she is “always getting served” by him. Read More

VANESSA BRYANTSETTLES ACRIMONIOUS LAWSUIT WITH MOTHER

Vanessa Bryant has settled a lawsuit filed by her mother, Read More

LEBRON JAMES TO AGE CRITICS: “KEEP THAT SAME NARRATIVE ENERGY WHEN IT BEGINS!”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have reloaded their roster after an early exit. Adding Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and more, the team is very formidable. However, segments of basketball Twitter highlight his team’s age, which King James caught wind of and addressed in a tweet-and-delete. Read More

Shontel Brown vs. Laverne Gore: What’s next in the 11th Congressional District race?

Brown defeated Nina Turner and 11 others in the Democratic primary, capping off a contentious and fierce race. It’s on to November for Shontel Brown and Laverne Gore after Tuesday’s Special Primary Election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. Read More

Return of the mask: List of stores and institutions in Northeast Ohio that are going back to mask mandates

Ohio attorney general rejects proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Ja Rule, Andre 3000 both spotted in Northeast Ohio

Both Ja Rule and Andre 3000 have been spotted in the C-L-E this week, seen separately Thursday afternoon and evening. Read More

