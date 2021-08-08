Entertainment News
Track And Field Star Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History [VIDEO]

15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 - Day Nine

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Tokyo Olympics has show cased some amazing world record breaking times, and Allyson Felix has just added to the record books.

Big ups are in order as Track and Field star, 35 year old Allyson Felix has etched her name in Olympic history by winning her 11th Olympic medal on Saturday at The Tokyo Olympics after winning her 10th on Friday after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 400 making her the most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history.  The title was held by Olympic great Carl Lewis after he earned it in 1996.

Allyson Felix who is a mother and that almost lost her NIKE endorsement when they found out she was pregnant has earned seven gold, three silver and one bronze, is also the oldest U.S. woman to ever win a track and field gold medal, and has stood on the winners’ podium at least one time in the past five Olympics.

Take a look at the video below

