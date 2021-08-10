Andrew Cuomo Stepping Down From His Role as New York Governor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been under the political spotlight in recent weeks with mounting allegations of sexual harassment against him.

It appears to have finally gotten to both him and his career as he is stepping down from his position.

Cuomo made the announcement on Aug. 10 that he is resigning, while at the same time, apologizing to those for “his actions.”

“I accept full responsibility,” says Cuomo during his press briefing.

He will remain as New York Governor for two more weeks until Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over for him.

Hochul, who is poised to become New York’s first-ever female Governor, applauds Cuomo’s decision to end his time in that role. She is also ready for her new role.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The resignation of the three-term Democratic governor comes a week after independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by the 63-year-old politician. In the report, investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harasses multiple women, including former and current state employees, by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, as well as making inappropriate comments.

Cuomo soon faced calls from many, including President Joe Biden, to resign from his position. He had resisted for quite a while, but not anymore.

“Now, don’t get me wrong. This is not to say that there are not 11 women that I truly offended. There are and for that, I deeply, deeply apologize,”adds Cuomo when speaking on “a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment.”

Cuomo spoke more at length on the allegations against him:

“I thought a hug and putting my arm around a staff person while taking a picture was friendly, but she found it to be too forward. I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding and I thought I was being nice, but she felt it was too aggressive,” he said. “I have slipped and called people ‘honey,’ ‘sweetheart,’ and ‘darling.’ I meant to be endearing, but women found it dated and offensive. I said on national TV to a doctor wearing PPE and giving me a COVID nasal swab, ‘You make that gown look good.’ I was joking obviously, otherwise, I wouldn’t have said it on national TV. But she found it disrespectful. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

His resignation comes after receiving praise last year for his handling on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of New York.

Here is video on Cuomo’s announcement:

Do you think Andrew Cuomo made the right call in stepping down as New York Governor?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Video Courtesy of Facebook and ABC News